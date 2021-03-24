TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in January, down 0.3% from December and up 1.5% from a year ago, according to a report released last week by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
Monroe and St. Johns counties had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in January at 3.5% each, followed by Wakulla County (3.7%), and Santa Rosa County, Okaloosa County and Collier County (3.9% each).
Miami-Dade County had the highest unemployment rate in Florida at 8.1%, followed by Osceola County (7%), Hamilton County (6.7%) and Putnam County (6.6%).
January labor statistics reflect the continued effects of COVID-19 and the efforts to reopen businesses and services, DEO reported.
There were 482,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,069,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.3% in January.
Florida lost 1,269,200 jobs from February to April 2020 and has since gained back over half of the jobs lost (+688,300 jobs).
The number of jobs in Florida was 8,491,200 in January 2021, down 571,800 compared to a year ago. All 10 major industries experienced negative over-the-year job growth in January.
The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality sector, which shed 284,100 jobs for a 22.3% decline.
Other industries losing jobs over the year included trade, transportation and utilities (-74,400 jobs, -4.1%); education and health services (-55,500 jobs, -4.1%); total government (-52,600, -4.6%); professional and business services (-36,700 jobs, -2.6%); other services (-31,600 jobs, -8.9%); information (-11,100 jobs, -8.0%); manufacturing (-10,300 jobs, -2.6%); construction (-9,900 jobs, -1.7%); and financial activities (-6,900 jobs, -1.1%).