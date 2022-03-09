ISLAMORADA — The Island Grill, a locally-owned, waterfront eatery that offers freshly served American, Latin and seafood options, has just added a menu for a new, big-ticket item that fits the bill: sushi.
The two-page, 11-item menu was introduced in December after quite an unexpected journey. Orlando GM, a sushi chef who previously resided in Outer Banks, North Carolina, used to frequent one of Island Grill owner Sam Nekhaila’s Wendy’s locations in that city.
“He asked to speak with my general manager, and she happened to mention that I live in the Keys and have a seafood restaurant,” Nekhaila said of GM. “He did his due diligence and found my name and number. He called and asked me to come on board.”
The Island Grill owner initially was hesitant about hiring a sushi chef and adding a completely new cuisine to an already-established menu.
“I wasn’t really inclined in the beginning because I wasn’t sure that I wanted to go in that direction,” he said.
But Nekhaila brokered a deal, offering to meet GM in the middle.
“I gave him a 30-day trial to see how this would unfold,” Nekhaila said.
The Island Grill owner doesn’t regret his decision to take a leap of faith, as the menu has been extremely popular with his guests.
“I’m glad that I did. He beat all of our expectations. We really added an amazing sushi menu to our existing menu and it has been a hit,” he said.
GM brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and dedication for Japanese cuisine to the Island Grill staff. His career has been a labor of love, beginning with an obsession for mastering the art of the cuisine working alongside masters of the art in traditional Japanese restaurants.
“I built my way up to working side-by-side under the tutelage of some of the finest sushi chefs in the United States,” GM said.
His path has taken him to some of the most luxurious locations in the nation, such as Acqualina Resort, a five-star resort in Sunny Isles Beach. It takes a keen eye for his craft, paying attention to fine detail.
“I started looking at sushi with a microscopic eye, trying to refine it and fuse it,” he said.
Using traditional Japanese techniques, GM has learned to combine cultural disciplines into his cuisines to create the ultimate flavor bomb.
“I mix ingredients and balance flavors between Japanese, New American and Latin cuisines to develop a creative and expressive product that revolutionizes sushi fusion,” GM said.
The restaurant is now spreading those new trends to the Keys, and Nekhaila doesn’t have plans of pulling the new menu anytime soon.
“Each dish is prepared fresh as it’s ordered. Island Grill now has an amazing, top-notch sushi offering, and customers that come in just for this item are giving him a five-star rating on the look, the presentation, the portion and, of course, the value,” he said.
Joining GM is his brother, Hugo, who he brought along to help prepare the Island Grill’s sushi dishes.
“Our goal is to take our guests to a different level of enjoyment and experience by providing customers with the most delicious sushi with a view of the ocean. Guided by our vision of gaining the hearts and minds of our guests, we make each and every sushi roll with care and passion,” GM said.
GM said the feedback from guests during his three-month stint have been heartwarming and flattering so far, noting that many were quick to pull out their smartphone to take a snapshot of the artistically-prepared food.
“It’s a perfect integration with our original menu,” Nekhaila said. “It goes very well for us moving forward, because now, our menu pretty much covers the full gambit of everything that anyone could possibly want.”
The Island Grill is located at 85501 Overseas Highway on Windley Key.