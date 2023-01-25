Smith

Sopheap Smith stands at the counter of the new Asian restaurant, Sweet Chili, which she and husband Lavarski opened this month.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

MARATHON — The Middle Keys dining scene is getting an infusion of new culinary offerings as longtime locals Lavarski and Sopheap Smith recently opened Asian restaurant Sweet Chili. And they appear right on point since Marathon currently has a void in the Asian food market as Panda House undergoes refurbishment. As they say, timing is everything.

The couple met at Marathon High School and instantly became sweethearts, each taking slightly different paths toward their collective dream. Lavarski has a passion for sales and Sopheap has a passion for cooking, which individually might be insufficient to start a successful restaurant, but combined provides a foundation of skill and vision. And both are equally passionate about opening a business in the Marathon community they’ve both called home most of their lives.

