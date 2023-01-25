MARATHON — The Middle Keys dining scene is getting an infusion of new culinary offerings as longtime locals Lavarski and Sopheap Smith recently opened Asian restaurant Sweet Chili. And they appear right on point since Marathon currently has a void in the Asian food market as Panda House undergoes refurbishment. As they say, timing is everything.
The couple met at Marathon High School and instantly became sweethearts, each taking slightly different paths toward their collective dream. Lavarski has a passion for sales and Sopheap has a passion for cooking, which individually might be insufficient to start a successful restaurant, but combined provides a foundation of skill and vision. And both are equally passionate about opening a business in the Marathon community they’ve both called home most of their lives.
Sopheap is of Thai-Cambodian descent and has cooked with an Asian flare since she was young. Lavarski is a local sales director for a large soft drink company, originally raised on Duck Key, where his parents worked at Hawks Cay for 30 years.
Sopheap designed the entire menu to bring a more mainstream appeal to what true “foodies” might consider traditional Thai cuisine. She’s toned down the spiciness to where it’s never overbearing. She also recognizes guests have different palettes and can customize spices accordingly. For instance, coconut curry can be very spicy but will be far less so at Sweet Chili.
While their menu offers Asian cuisine, Lavarski points out, “the difference between Thai and Chinese food is like the difference between Cuban and Mexican food.”
They settled on the business name because sweet chili is the traditional sauce in Thai food. Both admitted it “was frightening” to be opening a new restaurant, in part because the couple has never owned their own business and because the space they occupy in Marathon Plaza previously housed Keys Rotisserie, a restaurant that closed last year after a very short go.
Sopheap had dabbled as a private caterer, preparing spring rolls for friends and relatives on request, as well as complete meals for large groups. She said that the years of positive feedback she received toward her cooking motivated her to venture into a full-fledged operation.
Their original plan was to expand Sopheap’s catering business, but they quickly pivoted to a brick-and-mortar operation after the space in Marathon Plaza became available. They plan to be mostly a counter-service restaurant with delivery and takeout to start and limited dine-in seating.
Both consider themselves very organized, Lavarski in his business management and marketing, and Sopheap in her cooking techniques and precise measurements. They learned a lot from their restaurant peers throughout the Keys during their planning, they said, and their biggest takeaway is having passion for what they do and knowing their market.
The couple also feels that locals unfamiliar with Thai food will enjoy their unique offerings after a brief learning curve. For instance, Lo Mein from a Chinese menu is the equivalent of Pad Thai on their menu. Both are stir-fry noodles but with different sauces. Likewise, Chinese spareribs taste surprisingly similar to Sweet Chili’s Char Sui Chicken Kabobs.
Pho soup is world renowned and Sweet Chili’s layered rice noodle dish with a variety of garnishes does justice to the delicacy. But as Sopheap will remind customers, “ours is individually cooked, not in a giant pot simmering all day.”
Their family-style dinners and platters serve six and are available with a two-hour advance order. Sweet Chili will also offer a 25% discount on Tuesdays to local law enforcement, teachers and veterans — their way of giving back to the community.
Located at 11524 Overseas Highway in the Marathon Plaza, Sweet Chili had its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 21. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4-8 p.m. for dinner. Their phone number is 305-731-9985 and their website for online ordering is sweetchilithekeys.com.