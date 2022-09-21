TAVERNIER — Cassandra Clark is an artist from Amsterdam, New York, who specializes in several different crafts at her local business, Jellyfish Daydreams.
Her services at Jellyfish Daydreams include professional tattooing, handcrafted jewelry, local art and art classes.
Several selections of tattoos are available as well as custom designs, with the goal of providing locals and tourists alike with a personal and unique tattooing experience. A classic Florida Keys-style atmosphere is fostered inside of the shop’s doors.
And for customers who want to walk out of the shop with other adornments, featured items such as a rainbow gemstone bracelet, glass art gemstone rainbow sun catcher and 14-karat tiger paw jasper wire-wrapped sterling silver pendant are also available.
Clark has several years of experience in the industry and the knowledge needed to back it up, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in painting and drawing from the College of Saint Rose, a private Catholic institution in Albany, New York, in 2010.
In addition to Jellyfish Daydreams, whose name is meant to inspire others that anything is achievable, Clark is a licensed PADI open water scuba instructor who has spent countless hours underwater learning about coral reef systems.
And while Clark is all about business, she is equally inspired to promote the message of ocean conservation and the crucial nature of oceans, their species and the hanging balance of life on our planet in a time when pollution, global warming and reef destruction are of great concern.
While viewing Jellyfish Daydreams’ selection, customers will notice the shop’s eco-friendly inclusions, such as compostable garbage bags, upgraded LED lighting to conserve energy, eco-friendly tattoo supplies and, of course, a dedication to recycling.
Clark actively participates in Florida Keys reef conservation efforts, with 10% of online sales going to the local reef restoration group, I.CARE.