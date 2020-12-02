MONROE COUNTY — The Tourist Development Council has debuted a video encouraging responsible boating, diving and fishing in the Florida Keys.
The video, produced by NewmanPR and shown on the Monroe County TDC’s social media channels, encourages visitors to practice safe and responsible actions when enjoying the Keys’ environment.
The video features guidelines for safe boating from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube, as well as diving and snorkeling recommendations from Middle Keys dive operator Wendy Hall, who also advises divers to wear rash guards and shirts instead of using forms of sunscreen that studies have found can hurt coral.
Lower Keys fishing guide Capt. Will Benson gives out sportfishing sustainability information and fish-handling tips that give catch-and-release fish their best chance of survival.
Benson also encourages anglers to only keep what they think they are going to eat and release the rest.
“The reason we are down here is to connect with the environment, but it is also to protect the environment down here,” Benson said in the video.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman applauded the new video.
“We appreciate the TDC’s continued efforts to communicate responsible marine recreation in the Keys,” Fangman said. “This will help people better understand that the Keys are a special place vital to preserve for future generations.”
The video can be viewed on the Florida Keys website at fla-keys.com/sustain or shared via the TDC’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The video debuted as coral cover in the Florida Keys has declined by more than 90% since the 1970s and disease, vessel groundings, pollution, over-fishing, hurricanes and warming ocean temperatures continue to compromise coral health.
Currently, the Keys’ coral reef tract is experiencing some of its greatest declines in recent decades because of stony coral tissue loss disease.
The disease was first documented in 2014 and has taken out large swaths of coral from the Florida Keys to Martin County.
There is also a need for greater education of visitors. During spiny lobster mini-season, a tourist who brought his family down from Jacksonville was arrested and charged with taking a Goliath grouper, which is a protected species, and tormenting a juvenile nurse shark by throwing it in a chlorinated pool.
“By educating visitors on the fragility of Keys marine resources before their trips, we help increase their understanding so they’ll be more likely to protect those resources,” TDC Marketing Director Stacey Mitchell said. “We want vacationers to responsibly engage in activities that align with TDC’s ‘Connect and Protect’ initiatives.”