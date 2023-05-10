The team at Hy-Tech Solutions, a Big Coppitt-based company, which combines with Florida Keys Electric, to provide a number of products and services, from home security and sounds systems to specialty lighting and more.
The Hy-Tech family business is led by President Ray Vazquez, along with wife Caroline and daughter Faith.
Contributed
The team at Hy-Tech Solutions, a Big Coppitt-based company, which combines with Florida Keys Electric, to provide a number of products and services, from home security and sounds systems to specialty lighting and more.
BIG COPPITT KEY — When it comes to personal property protection or simply security and peace of mind, Hy-Tech Solutions Inc. and Florida Keys Electric are emerging as a product and service leader in the Florida Keys’ communications and technology fields.
The family business took over the former Southernmost Furniture store on Big Coppitt Key in February 2020. They had outgrown their Stock Island offices and warehouse and sought higher ground to house additional staff and all their sensitive equipment.
Beyond the many services Hy-Tech provides, they also act as first responders after a hurricane. Controller Tammy Torres and Office Manager Andrea Malagon explained their company must be allowed in by Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and Keys Energy Services after a storm, since they handle duties like serving residents dependent on oxygen that’s run by electric. While Hy-Tech doesn’t contract with the utilities, their relationship supports getting residents back online quickly.
Raymond Vazquez is the patriarch and president of this family business and wife Caroline is vice president. Their son Chris and daughter Faith also work in the company, while Torres is related by marriage.
Vazquez was born and raised in Key West, attended Key West High School and continues to support school athletics. His electrical work as a teenager led to the creation of his brainchild, Florida Keys Electric Inc., more than 30 years ago.
Seeing the demand for electrical work, Vazquez overcame early struggles to create the largest electrical contractor in the Keys, serving Key West to Key Largo. Over the past 20 years, he’s sustained a growing enterprise by continuing to layer on more products and services.
The array of products and services includes residential and commercial fire alarms, security systems, intercom systems and video surveillance. But electrical is their bread and butter and Torres acknowledged that sometimes they’re confused with Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, the electric utility serving the Middle and Upper Keys.
“Both (Hy-Tech Solutions Inc. and Florida Keys Electric) are owned 100% by Ray and Caroline Vazquez,” Torres said. “This company partnership makes us self-sufficient, so we don’t have to sub work out to anyone else. As we have limited the use of subcontractors, it’s helped us manage projects better and improved our bottom line. So far, it’s worked.”
“Back in 2018, we were subcontracting much of those services out,” said Torres. “But Ray obtained contractor licenses for fire alarms and security systems, which led to opening Hy-Tech that year.
Today, Hy-Tech has almost 50 employees and 50 vehicles with lifts and excavators. They are experts in data cabling, trenching for new construction and directional boring.
Some of their impressive large commercial projects includes handling the electrical work for the new Medical Arts facility at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, which broke ground in March. Other projects include “ground up” electric and park light installation at Bernstein Park in Key West, a huge renovation at Key West City Hall requiring new lighting and electrical as well as work at the College of the Florida Keys, Isla Bella Beach Resort and the Perry Hotel.
Residential sound systems and automated home lighting systems are the newest part of the business. Homeowners who want surveillance cameras can get affordable systems, far superior to what one might find in a mainland box store.
Torres said while most of their systems are very affordable, high-end installation requests are common. They are currently working on a home on Geiger Key that will sport an elaborate system with integrated lighting, an automated projection television screen and a Sonos sound system.
When asked what separates Hy-Tech from competitors, Torres said “cutting-edge technology.” She said anyone can purchase a RING doorbell system, for example, but Hy-Tech calls their system “Homeland Security” because it’s so secure.
“Box-store products are not very secure, and their cameras are easy to break into,” she said.
Torres said Vazquez “takes care of his employees and there’s been little turnover in the business as a result.” She added that many team members have more than 15 years of experience at Hy-Tech. “It’s a great work environment,” she added.
“Homeowners and business leaders have their choice of electrical contractors, but they come to us because we deliver excellent service and exceed reasonable expectations. No job is too small or too large,” Torres said.
Hy-Tech Solutions and Florida Keys Electric can be contacted at 305-296-5111 or at hy-techsolutions.com.