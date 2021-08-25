SOUTH DADE — A conglomerate of corporations is proposing to develop nearly 800 acres of undeveloped land to install a “South Dade Technology Center” abutting the northern perimeter of the Homestead Air Reserve Base in an area currently outside Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary.
The proposed site is in an undeveloped area between Biscayne National Park and Everglades National Park, which conservationists and some elected officials say, if allowed to proceed, would move restoration a step in the wrong direction.
Aligned Real Estate Holdings, South Dade Industrial Partners, Bedrock South Dade 112 Avenue and Bedrock South Dade 268 Street are seeking variances from Miami-Dade County and have filed an application to expand the 2030 Urban Development Boundary to include the application site as well as to change the land use designation from agricultural to “special district” and create a “South Dade Logistics and Technology District,” among other changes.
The first phase of the project proposes 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail. The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet of warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-square-foot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail shop and a 150-room hotel.
The third phase includes another bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and retail to 78,400 square feet. There is also up to 84 single-family residences being proposed.
Miami-Dade County staff has initially recommended that the project be denied based on a long list of inadequate information within the application.
Environmentalists say there is no justifiable reason to disturb agricultural land in South Florida, which continues to be lost to development, and build on top of an area that recharges the Biscayne Aquifer.
“The project’s 800-acre footprint is in a flood-prone, coastal high hazard zone and is currently being farmed,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades and Hold the Line. “This area is important for aquifer recharge and protecting the built environment from storm surge. What’s more, the project jeopardizes ongoing efforts to restore water quality in Biscayne Bay by developing on land that is currently being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and South Florida Water Management District for inclusion in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan specifically, the Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration, BBSEER Project.
“This project would represent a net loss of coastal land that is currently providing ecosystem services we take for granted, such as filtering and recharging our drinking water supplies and mitigating pollution entering Biscayne Bay. Approving this application would conflict with the recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Task Force when we need to be improving water quality in the bay.”
Tropical Audubon Society Executive Director Paola Ferreira Miani too opposes the proposed South Dade Technology Center.
“Basically, we agree with (county) staff to deny the approval. The site is in a high hazard coastal area, which means it could be easily inundated. There’s no information provided on the infrastructure in many parts of the project,” she said. “If allowed, this project will take away the large open area that recharges the Biscayne Aquifer. That, and the fact that it’s so close to the air force base, is concerning especially with FedEx, Amazon and potentially commercial flights being brought online. There’s clearly a connection. We understand that there are jobs needed in South Dade, but there are (other industrial-zoned areas) to house this development. ... If we allow more development in this area it will preempt Everglades restoration.”
State Rep. Kevin D. Chambliss, D-Miami, is critical of the location.
“I applaud the concept but not the location. This is proposed to be on the back steps of the air force base. I am the No. 1 supporter of agriculture remaining in South Dade. We need to look at other options,” he said. “If this is approved, we are setting a precedence of businesses being able to move the Urban Development Boundary. I agree more jobs need to be created in South Dade to keep pace with the area being inundated with residential housing, but there has to be another area. We need to look at how can we create a nexus of commercial parks that doesn’t affect agriculture and creates traffic patterns that cater to the area.”
The Aligned Holdings application is scheduled for a first transmittal hearing at the Miami-Dade County Commission at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Before that, however, the application will be reviewed by the Miami-Dade Planning Advisory Board at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. These meetings will hold open hearings to take public comment.
To read the application and review its status, visit tinyurl.com/73fkdm3.
To sign the pre-formatted letter written by the Friends of the Everglades to the Miami Dade Commission, visit tinyurl.com/3kkuvufr.