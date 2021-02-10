BIG COPPITT KEY — Keys Animal Care Center has teamed up with Keys Animal Emergency Room to offer emergency veterinary services after regular business hours at their shared location in the Lower Keys.
“I have a quote that I like, which is the ‘three Bs.’ It’s anything blue, bleeding or bloated,” veterinarian and Keys Animal Care Center owner Holly Humphries said about what medical conditions pets may have that qualify as an emergency.
“Any of the three Bs, I get them to come in. It’s not always good. Blue means respiratory. They’re gums or tongue may be blue or they seem to be having trouble breathing. They may have labored breathing. Seizure patients are obviously an emergency. Here in the Keys, we see a lot of heat strokes or dogs falling in the pool or a canal and then they swallow a lot of water. Of course, dogs that have been hit by a car should be seen right away. It’s unfortunate but dogs do get out and it happens.”
Those are the main reasons to seek emergency veterinarian care, according to Humphries.
“And we do have the buffo toad here, so we consider that an emergency. They have a toxin they secrete that causes seizures and drooling,” she said.
Keys Animal Care Center is open to clients and emergencies 24/7.
Humphries and her associate veterinarian, Amanda Ziegler, offer routine wellness checks, preventative medicine, spays, neuters, dental care, microchipping and boarding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Surgeries are done by visiting, board-certified veterinary surgeon Jennifer Bibevski.
“Dr. Bibevski does orthopedic surgeries, removes tumors, even bladder tumors. She’s great. She sees anyone in the Keys for surgery, which is nice since most pet owners were being referred up in Miami where they’d have to get a hotel and spend the night. We do it all,” Humphries said.
“Yes, there are two businesses operating out of the same location. We used to refer emergencies to Marathon Veterinary Hospital until they discontinued offering it when Dr. Doug Mader retired. Now we have two veterinarians operating their emergency practice, Keys Animal Emergency Room, from here.”
Veterinarians Jason Carloni and Fayth Malleti are on site throughout the night. On Saturdays, their shifts begin at 5 p.m. and end Monday at 8 a.m.
“Things that need to be seen are the eyes. I don’t like eyes to wait,” Malleti said. “Things like bloat or they’re trying to vomit and not able to vomit, that may be a sign of internal bleeding.
“We aren’t going to discourage anyone from coming in. We are there all night. It’s hard to say over the phone without looking at the pet what is happening, so we need to see them.”
As a new business owner, she’s still fleshing out minor details, Malleti said.
“We are going to offer Keys Animal Care Center clients a discount and also for direct referrals from other veterinarians,” she said.
This is great news to Concerned Pet Parents of the Florida Keys, a collective trying to encourage emergency veterinary services in the area.
“This started out as a brainstorming goal,” said Concerned Pet Parent Susan Hobbins. “We wrote a letter to all the local veterinarians with about 60 signatures. We had huge support with it, then we got wind of a coordinated effort which centralized at the Keys Animal Care Center. We are elated that this was happening simultaneously with our efforts.”
While Hobbins, who splits her time between the Keys and Colorado, hasn’t had a veterinary emergency, she feels better knowing there is somewhere locally to go.
Lisa Menditch, too, is grateful of Keys Animal Emergency Room.
“We had Lucy, a standard poodle who turned 11 on Nov. 1. She had some chronic issues that were being managed,” Menditch said. “She was doing well. It was almost like she was a puppy again.”
Then Lucy’s conditioned turned suddenly about a month ago on a Saturday afternoon.
“She started coughing. Maybe she had aspirated, we didn’t know. By Sunday, the next day, she was doing terrible. It became apparent that she may not make it through this. I called around to try to get her in somewhere and there was nowhere. We thought to make the three-hour drive up to Miami but we weren’t sure she’d make it,” Menditch said.
On Monday morning, Menditch rushed Lucy to the vet’s office where the dog unfortunately died in the parking lot.
“It was traumatic for her. It was traumatic for us. If I was able to help her in anyway, I would have done anything. She shouldn’t have died that way. We had no option, so I’m grateful to hear that Keys Animal Emergency Room is open now,” she said.
It’s Menditch’s story and similar ones that may have compelled Malleti and Carloni to offer emergency services after hours and on weekends.
In an animal emergency, more information is always better to have.
“Any medical records that they have or any recent blood work profiles would be great to have,” Malleti said. “Any of the half-eaten plant left or any pieces left of something the dog has just eaten.
“We’re here to offer services to the community. All of our clients so far have been great. They’ve been so nice and welcoming.”
Keys Animal Care Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Keys Animal Emergency Room sees urgent, emergency and walk-in patients from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 5 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday.
For more information, visit keysanimalcarecenter.com, or find them on Facebook under the name or Keys Animal Emergency Room.