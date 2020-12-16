KEY LARGO — Tinsel isn’t limited to jazzing up the Christmas tree. Wear it in your hair to add extra holiday sparkle as a temporary hair accessory offered by Julia Miller’s So Very Fairy.
Miller began So Very Fairy, along with sister Chloé, about three years ago and has been weaving sparkle one micro slipknot per strand of hair ever since.
The sparkly strands aren’t actually tinsel but silk foil and can last from six weeks to six months until the hair strand is naturally shed.
For some of Miller’s clients, the foil has grown out to the bottom of the hair strand. On those occasions when sparkly hair may not be appropriate, the strands can easily be tucked into an updo.
So Very Fairy stocks a wide array of colors. Hues vary in green, blue, purple, pink, silver, brown and gold.
“It just adds a little extra something, a little sparkle. It can be as subtle or as bold as you want depending on how many strands and what colors you choose,” Miller said. “I help find the perfect color to match your hair or if you want to be bold and stand out.”
Foil color “pumpkin spice” is a great choice for brunettes, while “sunshine” and “flat gold” is ideal for blondes.
“I love it,” said Rhonda Hixon, who has scheduled a re-glittering appointment with Miller this week. “When I look in the mirror and brush my hair in the morning, it makes me happy and right now, with what we’re going through during these difficult times, we all need something a little uplifting in our lives.”
Prices are $20 for 10 strands of foil, $40 for 20 foils and $60 for 30 strands. Miller recommends the latter for thicker manes or bangs. Respectively, it takes about 10 minutes to about a half hour and the application is pain free.
So Very Fairy is available for event booking.
Fairy hair parties are ideal for people of all ages. Miller offers free foils for hosts or hostesses and travels throughout the Keys for parties of more than six.
“I always add a few extra foils. I want women to be happy and love it,” Miller said. “I have a few women who have become repeat clients, which is great. I appreciate them so much.”
Fairy hair is maintenance free. It can withstand frequent sweaty workouts and extensive swim times. It can be washed, colored and highlighted up to three times, dried, cut, and flat ironed or curled with an iron set to 400 degrees.
For more information, find So Very Fairy on Facebook or contact Miller at 305-815-1283.