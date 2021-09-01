DOMINICAL, Costa Rica — Situated about 675 feet above sea level, with a view of both pristine ocean on one side and a rolling mountain range on the other, Pacific Edge Lodge is a site to behold, even to those who are used to living in a tropical paradise, according to its new owners.
“Even as a photographer, everyone who comes, when they walk in they say, ‘Oh my gosh, pictures do not do it justice,’” said Michaelynn Vandiver, who up until recently worked as a Key Largo wedding photographer.
Michaelynn and her husband, Sid, recently purchased the lodge in the remote town of Dominical, along with their close friend, Sharkey’s owner Paul Steigerwald. They still own their home in Key Largo, but Costa Rica is where they will now be spending “95%” of their time.
Sid first visited the lodge 17 years ago and it became a yearly destination for the couple on Michalynn’s birthday. Back then, the road was not paved; there was only a dirt road stretching from the tourism center of Quepos all the way to the border of Panama. The road was paved about 10 years ago, the Vandivers say, but the town still maintains a laid-back feel. It lacks the large condo high-rises that line some tourism centers.
Through their annual trips, the Vandivers became close with the previous owners, who purchased the empty land in 1992 and built up the property. The previous owners reached their 70s and were looking to retire. When the coronavirus pandemic came around, they called the Vandivers and offered to sell them the lodge. The Vandivers made an offer that was accepted. They did not disclose the amount but said it was a “much better deal” than the asking price and that they were like children to the previous owners.
The family was planning to sell their house and other assets needed to make the move to Dominical, but Steigerwald offered to go in as a partner in the lodge, as he and the Vandivers had been talking about a joint business venture for years. Sid Vandiver was the manager of Sharkey’s for 14 years. The two met through the now-closed Quay restaurant.
The Vandivers arrived in Dominical in February, opened the lodge March 1 and “hit the ground running.”
“We didn’t realize the pent up desire to travel,” Sid Vandiver said.
Tourists from Europe made up the majority of their visitors at first, but once the U.S. vaccination campaign began to pick up speed, the number of American visitors began to go up.
The Vandivers are joined by their daughter, Kaiya, 10, who was able to finish up her last school year at Ocean Studies Charter School remotely from Dominical. Their other daughter, Madison, who was also excited to have a Costa Rican lodge, is a student at Coral Shores High School.
The property consists of about 3 acres on a natural ridge mountain range. There is a two-story home, which the Vandivers occupy, along with four bungalows made from a native hardwood. There is a pool, a common area with a kitchen where the Vandivers cook meals for guests, scenic viewing areas where guests can get a massage and a deck where everyone gathers for sunsets. They have plans to add more cabins and a yoga shala.
A stay there, the Vandivers said, has “a very home feel” since guests are staying essentially at their home.
“You’re kind of a part of the family when you’re here,” Sid Vandiver said.