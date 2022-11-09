BIG PINE KEY — Suns Up Studios is a one-woman operation spearheaded by Sue Breitweiser, a resident of Big Pine Key since 2009.

Breitweiser kickstarted the brand of dichroic glass pendants, earrings, necklaces and hooks about a year ago, but she’s already out to a hot start on the market, with profits from the business allowing her to turn her passion into a full-time career.

