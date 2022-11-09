Sue Breitweiser kickstarted Suns Up Studios less than one year ago, and now, she’s making enough to support herself while traveling the island chain at weekly staple locations in the Lower Keys and at festivals and events.
Turquoise star pendants are one of Breitweiser’s top sellers.
Sea-blue necklaces and earrings by Suns Up Studios.
BIG PINE KEY — Suns Up Studios is a one-woman operation spearheaded by Sue Breitweiser, a resident of Big Pine Key since 2009.
Breitweiser kickstarted the brand of dichroic glass pendants, earrings, necklaces and hooks about a year ago, but she’s already out to a hot start on the market, with profits from the business allowing her to turn her passion into a full-time career.
But even more important to Breitweiser is the fact that folks are enjoying the handcrafted products that she has been so busy creating.
“A lot of people are just so thrilled to be wearing my pieces and that is just so rewarding for people to be happy like that. It just makes them so happy to get a piece, and when they get it, they won’t take it off because they love it so much. They wear it every single day, and they’re coming back for more,” she said.
Breitweiser is self-taught in a craft that often requires professional classes.
“I had a friend that made pendants and I begged him for 12 years to make me some earrings that matched the triangle pendants that he made. And he wouldn’t do it. So I lost my job through the pandemic, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll have plenty of time, maybe I’ll make my own earrings. So I went over to him and asked him to show me the basics, and he went and showed me a few things,” she said.
Shortly, she put together a kiln load, and by the time it came out, it was amazing.
“He was saying, ‘You’re such a natural at this,’ and I picked up on it and I just taught myself the rest of the way,” Breitweiser said.
She enjoys the marriage of concept and creation.
“It’s just coming from my own mind and my own creativity. It’s not like I learned in the shop like everyone else,” she said.
Breitweiser fires up her kiln to over 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit to create pieces that feature the array of hues on the color wheel, but most notably, island-style colors like turquoise blue and bright green.
“(Dichroic) glass is more of a clear glass, and the colors are deep inside the glass. They radiate different colors that are in the rainbow,” Breitweiser said.
The glass is orange at the beginning, but when she pulls it out of the piping-hot kiln, it appears purple. Then, when her creative expression finally cools down, the secret is finally revealed.
“It’s like Christmas morning when I open that kiln,” she said.
The fully-involved process also entails hand-cutting each sheet of glass, fusing multiple pieces of glass together and more.
She markets her products at several locations in the Lower Keys, setting up shop at Truman Waterfront Market in Key West on Thursdays, St. Peter Church on Big Pine Key on Saturdays and Boondocks on Ramrod Key on Sundays.
She will also begin showcasing her work at Fiesta Key beginning in January.