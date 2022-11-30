As inflation increases, many Americans are looking for ways to make extra cash to reach financial goals faster, save for a big purchase or simply make ends meet. In fact, 41% of Americans need additional income from sources like side hustles, according to a Bankrate survey, up from 31% in 2019.
The rise of the gig economy and a variety of side hustle options may be a solution for some. One option, the Spark Driver platform, powers delivery services for Walmart, Sam’s Club and other retailers, allowing drivers to deliver everything from groceries and cleaning supplies to tools and home decor. Available in more than 600 cities and all 50 states, the platform allows independent contractors to earn money by delivering or shopping and delivering orders in flexible time windows of their choosing.
WHAT IS A SIDE HUSTLE?
Different from full-time or part-time employment, a side hustle is a flexible way to provide services while being your own boss. You control which opportunities you want to take and can independently supplement your primary income or bridge the gap between jobs.
Side hustles can even provide opportunities for people who can’t work traditional jobs. In fact, 93% of Americans have a side hustle, according to a poll of 1,000 parti-time and full-time workers by insuranks.com, and 44% of survey respondents said they’re doing it to make ends meet.
The most common side hustles were taking online surveys, selling items online and freelance work. Gig opportunities, like shopping orders and delivering goods using your personal vehicle, are increasingly popular as side hustles. The average monthly income from side hustles was $483, the survey found.
SIDE HUSTLE BENEFITS
While most people turn to side hustles because of the potential for additional earnings, there are other benefits that can make them a fit for you and your situation, such as:
• Flexibility and Convenience: Available almost anywhere at times that work for your schedule, side hustles allow you to be your own boss and earn extra cash when you want. Be sure to pick one that fits your schedule and can be done at any time. Many offer different windows of time to complete the service and let you choose where you’re willing to travel to, which makes it easy to plan around other obligations.
• Earning Potential: Many people turn to side hustles as a supplement to full-time positions with specific, money-oriented goals in mind. For example, most drivers on the Spark Driver platform drive as a secondary source of income. In order to reach a desired goal, it’s important to know how much you can expect to earn. When receiving an offer, the platform will show the minimum amount you earn for completing the delivery, so drivers know their earnings before accepting offers. Most deliveries also allow for tips, and incentives and referrals create additional opportunities for increasing earnings.
• Simplicity: The ideal side hustle is one that can be done without heavy investment or training. Many gig opportunities offer quick sign-up processes through easy-to-use apps and only require a background check, smartphone, valid driver’s license and operational vehicle.