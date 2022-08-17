ISLAMORADA — The Twisted Shrimp is a relaxed, nautical-themed restaurant embodying the definition of a Florida Keys roadside eatery.
The 1,900-square-foot restaurant has an old-school Twisted Shrimp-branded automobile out front and modestly sized covered patio, in addition to inside seating, where patrons can enjoy a variety of classic island chain-style menu items.
The restaurant is what brought new owner Kim Green to the United States.
After electing to purchase the Twisted Shrimp, Green relocated from Essex, England, to the Upper Keys in November 2021, making a globetrotter-style 4,512-mile business commute.
“When I bought the business was the first time I had visited the Florida Keys,” she said. “I liked the concept, so I just wanted to get it and carry that concept moving forward.
Her business model is straightforward.
“To please people, offer a delicious meal that people enjoy, and serve the public,” Green said.
She entered her new role with a vision to carry on the legacy of the business with a few slight twists of her own.
The new owner tweaked the restaurant’s menu and added several nightly specials, including Monday Wing Night, Wrap Wednesday and a $32 shrimp bucket on Saturday.
Beer and wine are also available at the eatery, as well as such desserts as Pie on a Stick.
Another additional bonus for local patrons frequenting the restaurant is that several menu items are gluten-free.
“Most of our food is gluten-free,” she said.
The Twisted Shrimp, 87745 Overseas Highway on Plantation Key, is open from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, and 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Green said that since her move from England, the Upper Keys community has quickly accepted her into the fold.
“The locals are so kind, they are fantastic. They have been supportive, lovely people. It’s so relaxed and (the nature) is so beautiful,” Green said.
The restaurant also now offers a new discount program for residents.
“We have a rewards scheme for the locals. They get a percentage off. They obviously (help) support when the seasons change, you know, and you always get your locals. We can cook it how they like it, some locals like their food cooked a certain way, and if someone would like something on a wrap, we can do it to their liking. We allow animals outside too, so all dogs are welcome,” she said.
“The atmosphere is friendly. It’s a family-run business.”