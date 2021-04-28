TAVERNIER — When Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” plays on the radio, customers automatically reap the benefit of 10% off all purchases. It’s fun for Jolene Allison who opened her new consignment shop, Jolene’s Hidden Treasures and Boutique, earlier in April.
“I got the idea about two months ago when I cleaned out my closet. Instead of having a yard sale, I decided to open a shop,” Allison said. “I should’ve done this a long time ago.”
In the last few months, Allison traversed the state “treasure hunting” for a plethora of new and gently used items, including clothes, shoes, purses, sunglasses, hats, lamps, tables, chairs, art supplies, art work, puzzles, games, dog beds and bowls, tumblers, planters, plants and orchids, stained glass, handmade goods and more, to stock at her new storefront.
She found a carpenter in north Florida who hand mills wooden benches.
“The guy is originally from the Keys so they’ve come full circle,” Allison said.
Business has been steady so far, she said. Customers seem to immediately appreciate her Tavernier shop’s well-planned and thoughtful footprint as well as Allison’s upbeat attitude.
“Bring a drink in and take your time. There’s a lot to look at,” Allison told customers last week upon entering.
“I try to stock a little of this and little of that. There’s something for everybody here and for the right price. I’ve always been thrifty and love a good deal,” she said.
Allison refreshes her inventory often. Rather than consigning items, Allison usually purchases them upfront.
“It’s easier,” she said. “This way I don’t have to track people down when their items sell.”
Allison is in the market for most goods aside from large furniture and appliances. She stocks her own handmade mosaics and glass jewelry, other local artist’s crafts and other one-of-a-kind goods.
For sale in her shop is a pair of vintage jai alai wicker scoops.
“I hear the best stories when people come in to sell stuff,” she said. “There was an older veteran who had a flat tire right out front the day before I opened. I had to help him, so I took his tire up to Wheaton’s to get it fixed. He wanted me to take the scoops to sell.”
Islamorada resident Shirley Wilson is impressed with the new shop, according to an online review.
“Found the perfect antique trunk to complete my Keys coastal corner at Jolene’s Hidden Treasures and Boutique in Tavernier. If you haven’t been to this new beachy antique and consignment boutique you must. Jolene Allison has definitely created something special. I can’t wait to go back,” she wrote.
Jolene’s Hidden Treasures and Boutique is located at 91904 Overseas Highway. Hours are currently 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and may be adjusted. For more information, find the shop on Facebook under the name, call 305-450-1314 or email hiddentreasuresshop@icloud.com.