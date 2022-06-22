UPPER KEYS — Living in the Florida Keys once sounded like a pipe dream to Lyndsey Mae during her previous life as she worked in Texas, Missouri and Georgia. When she finally arrived in the islands she knew it was the right place.
“This is the one. This is it,” she recalls telling herself 15 years ago.
After finding the right location, the second step was following the footsteps to her dream: opening her own wedding planning service in a place perfectly set for such an occasion.
Mae is a connoisseur of wedding planning, spending several years in the service industry before taking the “leap of faith” and launching her own business.
“I love the service industry. I was a bartender and server. Making friends, having fun and getting out in front of people is what I’m all about,” Mae said.
LMae Events officially launched in January 2020, which may seem to have been bad timing given the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly thereafter. However, that didn’t stop Mae, whose opener was the best year on the books.
“I booked 60 events. It was an insane number for a brand-new business, pandemic or not,” she said.
Since then, her business has had consistent success. Mae’s service was nominated three times in a row for the Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice Award.
For wedding planners, winning the award is a coveted achievement in the industry, and her service has earned a five-star rating across the board.
“It’s really humbling, awesome and wild to receive that award three years in a row,” Mae said.
Her service offers destination wedding weekends, elopements, boat and yacht weddings, décor and design, event management, month-of coordination, partial wedding and planning, full wedding planning and beach wedding packages throughout the Keys.
If that’s not enough, she also recently launched vintage furniture rentals for those looking to lounge in one-of-a-kind, handcrafted and classic island-style furnishings.
Getting down to specifics, LMae Events offers a one-year full-service planning service for $9,800, which includes 24 perks, including unlimited contact via phone, email or text, budgeting, selection and transportation booking.
Her partial planning package is available for $5,400, and the month-of planning package is $2,100.
Mae’s game plan wouldn’t be possible without the support of several in the community. She has built an exclusive network of several preferred vendors to perform contractual work at her events. These include audio specialists, bridal hair and makeup artists, charter boats, disc jockeys, event designers, florists, live artists, caterers, decorators, party rentals, professional wedding photographers, sunset cruises, wedding cake bakers, musicians and caterers.
“This is a huge, awesome group that was working together,” she said.
She sees her service as an around-the-clock commitment.
“If you call me at happy hour and I’m on a flamingo float with a shot of tequila, I will pick up the phone and talk to you,” she said.
LMae Events was recently selected by Southern Bride Magazine to participate in a styled shoot at Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada.
“There were some intimidating rockstar planners in attendance at the event. It was an honor to be able to participate in this event. It’s a huge deal for an establishment magazine to reach out to me for this. It’s free advertising and marketing. Now, I’ll be able to put myself out there even more,” Mae said.
Photographers from across the U.S. flocked to the event, where Mae and others in the business set up mock weddings, complete with tables, chairs, arches and models dressed to the nines.
Her business is mainly word of mouth. Once a client books, there is typically several months of planning involved depending on the package that the client select.
“One of the biggest things in wedding planning is that you have to find someone that you vibe with. You must have that extra level of trust. It’s not a hi-bye-see-you-later type of thing. You get close with these people. I’m still on the phone checking in with people one to two years after the knot-tie,” she said.
But that’s not all. If you need help planning a honeymoon in Key West or a deep-sea fishing charter for the guys on the day before the wedding, she is available to assist.
“Planning an event from afar can be taxing to say the least,” Mae said. “Let me take care of the details and relieve that weight from you. Wedding day, before and after, I will be there for you, your family and your friends.”
For more information, email Mae at lmaeevents@yahoo.com or call her at 903-388-4989.