KEY LARGO — Dan Furmanik, founding member and frontman of Coconut Cowboys, a Key Largo-based country music band that has performed in front of local crowds since 2016, recently lost two band members due to the severely limited availability of affordable housing in the area.
“Costs have risen well beyond that of which a hardworking individual from the community can afford. This is just becoming a rampant issue, and I don’t know how it’s going to be solved,” Furmanik said.
The cost of living is rising across the United States, and the Florida Keys is an especially expensive location to reside as market values for homes skyrocket.
Last year was the best ever recorded for real estate sales in the Keys, according to a countywide analysis by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., with 4,325 total properties sold, an increase of 31.5% from 2020, and an average sale price of $848,414, up 28.5% from a year earlier.
However, affordable housing options for locals have grown more challenging as out-of-area second-home owners snap up properties to rent to tourists by the day, week or month.
This is taking place in a region where 54% of families are identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, as reported by the United Way of Collier and the Keys.
These families live paycheck to paycheck, due primarily to high housing costs, and are often one step away from financial disaster.
Furmanik, like many others, has concerns about the fallout.
Visitors travel from across the U.S. and around the world to visit the Keys. During their visit, tourists can see what island life is like.
Part of the attraction lies in the ability to watch live local musicians and seek hospitality service from Keys natives with knowledge of the area that take pride in their community.
“It’s people taking care of people. The most important element is taking care of everyone. We’re known for our service, beauty and smiles. People are used to requesting it and getting it,” Furmanik said.
One effect, as demonstrated by the exit of two Coconut Cowboys, could be that those who visit the Keys could have their vacation impacted by worker shortages.
“What concerns me the most, obviously, is that when the hardworking locals that walk and bike to their job from a short distance have to leave, businesses have to rely on another source for their employees. At this point, those positions have to come from the mainland. Businesses have already been dealing with this for a very long time,” he said.
And while more workers can be hired from the mainland, the intensified traffic in the Upper Keys creates increased wait times for entertainment and other outlets of service that tourists enjoy.
“As a musician and a resident well aware of the service and entertainment industry, I’ve seen the effects of busing people from the mainland. It creates traffic delays and affects businesses. People are in their seats waiting to be taken care of. If a bus gets a flat tire, that business is done for the day,” Furmanik said.
At some point, the effects could become so pervasive that some may not receive service at all.
“This is not what the Florida Keys is built upon, and this is not what this area is about,” he said.
While the Keys will continue to carry on as best as possible, rental rates are reaching exorbitant levels, with one-bedroom/one-bath units on some islands commanding $1,500 to $2,400 a month.
In some cases, homeowners have been known to refuse lease renewals, even with the option of raising rental prices for a current tenant, in order to cash in on higher-paying tenants. This can be true even for responsible tenants who pay their bills on time and have been living on a property for years.
After being removed from their homes, the next challenge is finding another place to live in the face of rapidly escalating home values. Often, leaving the islands is the most affordable option.
With the Keys being a top travel destination, several annual tourists who frequent the area for a particular time of the year are even being pushed out due to an uptick in rates.
Furmanik said that he has knowledge of one location where daily lodging rates increased from $125 to $500 since last year, and monthly rates for vacation rentals have been reported as high as $20,000 to $36,000.
“Corporations not from here buy into something, and they have no idea what’s going on down here. Younger generations are going to have an issue, without a doubt. It will run its course over time. It’s my prayer, at some point, that this will turn out the way it needs to,” he said.