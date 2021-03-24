ISLAMORADA — A local business that has been out of operation since Hurricane Irma in 2017 is under new ownership, which has big plans for it.
Smuggler’s Cove Marina, located at mile marker 85 by the Snake Creek drawbridge, was recently purchased by Chief Marine Group, a partnered group based out of Islamorada and Tavernier.
Gabriel Pacheco, of Chief Marine Group, said the group plans to restore the marina to accommodate service for boats and sales of new boats. They also plan to install a new restaurant on the face of Snake Creek and a bar in the downstairs of the existing building. A large dock is going to be built to accommodate larger boats and Pacheco said the site will be open to be rented out as a venue space.
“We want to attract the local community. We’re big boaters down here. We want a local flair to it and to cater to the people who are transient,” Pacheco said.
The marina was last owned by a Miami-based property company who leased it out. It was split into two parcels of land, both of which have been acquired by Chief Marine Group. The second parcel, behind the marina, was privately owned by a local resident. Pacheco said because of this, it was “very intricate” trying to purchase both parcels but that both parties were “very helpful.”
Pacheco said after Hurricane Irma, business at the marina ceased as the lessees left the property. The property has changed hands a few times over the last decade. Pacheco said challenges for businesses in this location amount to time and proper planning.
The marina has not been operated by its owner before, only owned by landlords who would lease it out, Pacheco said. One factor he believes will bring the marina newfound success is that it will now be managed by its owners.
Pacheco, along with another partner, Tommy Hofstetter, will be the managing partners. Both are longtime residents of South Florida and both have been boating “since we were born.”
Hofstetter is well known in the world of boating performance, according to Pacheco, and at one time was one of the best engine builders in the world.
Pacheco plans to oversee the marina operations and said the group has a strong team, each with their own wheelhouse to bring to the table with operating the business.
A press release from Chief Marine Group said that it is currently in the initial design phase of the project and is working with local architects and contractors to restore infrastructure and “improve the functionality of the property.”