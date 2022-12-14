MADISON, Wisc. — A new AAA report has found that unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. The increase comes after three years of steady declines.

According to the study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the rise in risky behaviors included speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and driving impaired due to cannabis or alcohol. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit — an increase of nearly 24%.