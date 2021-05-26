MONROE COUNTY — At a virtual unveiling of its 2021 hurricane forecast, officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a 60% chance of an above average number of hurricanes in 2021.
NOAA administrator Ben Friedman said the forecast shows there will be 13 to 20 named storms in the Atlantic this year, with top winds of at least 39 mph. Six to 10 of those will develop into hurricanes, with top winds of at least 74 mph, and three to five will become major hurricanes, meaning a Category 3 or above, with top winds of at least 111 mph.
Matt Rosencrans, of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said they cannot predict how many of those storms will make landfall in a certain area at this time. Landfall predictions are best made about a week out.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves opened the conference to say that last year’s hurricane season was the most active in 170 years, with 30 named storms and 14 hurricanes, and had cost the U.S. over $96 billion.
Rosencrans said NOAA does not expect this season to be as active as last year’s record-setter in which officials had so many storms that they ran out of names and resorted to assigning storms letters from the Greek alphabet.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2021 season, however, got an early start as the first named storm, Ana, formed 180 miles northeast of Bermuda Saturday. Ana, with winds of 45 mph, weakened Sunday as it moved over cooler waters as was forecast to become a remnant low pressure system.
Friedman said that several upgrades had been made to NOAA’s predictive technology since last hurricane season. In March, they upgraded their flagship hurricane modeling system, known as the American Model, so that it can now couple data with a wave modeling system to produce wave models 10 to 16 days out. He also said scientists at the National Hurricane Center are using a new, upgraded model to forecast wind structure and storm size. They will also be using an upgraded network of drones, launched into the lower part of hurricanes to capture more data. New supercomputers are undergoing their final testing phase this summer and will become operational for NOAA in 2022.
Rosencrans said last year’s very busy season was a “clear reflection of the high-activity period that began in 1995” and continues to be a factor in 2021’s forecast.
“Typically, high-activity era conditions include warmer than average sea-surface temperatures, weaker trade winds in the Atlantic hurricane main development region as well as weaker vertical wind shear and an enhanced west African monsoon,” Rosencrans said.
Another factor Rosencrans said influences the prevalence of hurricanes is the El Nino Southern Oscillation. He said we are currently experiencing “El Nino-neutral” conditions, which will not have a significant impact on the formation of hurricanes. He added that a concurrent meteorological system known as La Nina could make an appearance later on in the hurricane season and could reinforce the conditions of the current high-activity era and cause the number of named storms to trend toward the upper end of the predicted range.
Rosencrans said the mechanisms that control Atlantic multidecadal oscillation, which produces the high activity period, are an open question and are not yet fully understood.
Earlier this year, NOAA updated it’s data to show new seasonal averages for storm frequency in line with observations from 1991 to 2020. These updated averages were higher in some areas than the previous numbers, due to the high activity era we are now in. They show 14 is now the average number of named storms in a season, up from 12 previously. Seven is the new average number of hurricanes, up from six previously. The number of major hurricanes remained unchanged at three.
“Regardless of predicted seasonal activity, it’s important to remember that it only takes one dangerous storm to devastate a community and lives,” Rosencrans said, and encouraged people to pay attention to warnings about incoming storms.
Rosencrans said at this time, there is no plan to change the dates for the beginning and end of hurricane season, although named storms have formed before the June 1 start date a few times in recent years.
It has long been said in the scientific fields and in political discussions that climate change will have an effect on hurricanes over time. Rosencrans said that at this time there isn’t data that directly links the frequency of storms to climate change, but that it is certainly affecting their intensity. One example of this is the level of precipitation they produce has increased by about 3%. Coupled with sea-level rise, some areas are at a heightened risk of damaging storm surge, he said.
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, urged citizens to take steps ahead of this hurricane season and to have an emergency plan for anywhere you frequent such as your home or office.
Asked what can be done for an island community such as the Keys, which have little protection from hurricanes even as they become more intense, Criswell said it is important to invest in infrastructure and resiliency since the storms cannot be stopped. She added that FEMA is attempting to help with that by setting up grant programs to assist municipalities in hardening their buildings and other structures.