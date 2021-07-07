MARATHON — There is plenty of interest to preside over the judicial bench in Marathon, as 10 local attorneys have applied to replace retiring Monroe County Judge Ruth Becker.
Becker, who has served in the seat since 1990 and handles cases, will retire July 30.
Ten attorneys with a wide-ranging backgrounds from criminal to civil law have applied. They are Assistant County Attorney Neecie Skull, Dustin Hunter, Susan Klock, Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, Chief Assistant Public Defender Kevin McCarthy, former Mosquito Control District Commissioner Jack Bridges, State Attorney’s Office Records Custodian Mary Balazs, Rob Stober, Holly Anne Aliprandi and James Morgan.
The Monroe County Judicial Nominating Commission for the 16th Judicial Circuit will recommend between three to six candidates to Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the vacancy, which runs until 2022.
The public is invited to participate in the recommendation process and comment on the applicants, said Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger, who chairs the local nominating committee.
The nine-member committee will hold public interviews during the last week of July at Marathon City Hall, Shillinger said.
The committee will also host a public meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, and schedule interviews to fill Becker’s vacancy. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom at mcbocc.zoom.us/j/86558513490 or in-person at the Monroe County Attorney’s Office conference room, 1111 12th St., Suite 410, Key West.