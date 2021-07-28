FLORIDA KEYS — The CDC-imposed nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire Saturday, July 31, concerning some housing advocates that renters will be ousted from their homes in Florida’s most expensive county.
The moratorium protects eligible tenants who fall behind on rent from being evicted through the legal system. It was imposed at the start of the pandemic, and the economic fallout that followed, to prevent a spike in homelessness amidst unprecedentedly high unemployment. It was extended several times, most recently at the end of June, but the White House said this month that it will not be extended again.
The eviction protections had a few requirements for eligibility: Renters first had to exhaust all efforts to obtain rental assistance from the government, have an annual income of less than $99,000, experienced a loss of income and would likely be rendered homeless by the eviction. If those requirements were met, a renter could present their landlord with a signed declaration and obtain eviction protections.
In the Monroe County Circuit Court there are at least 130 open eviction cases, according to documents provided by the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Some landlords have opened multiple cases. Wreckers Cay Apartments at Stock Island, for instance, currently has six eviction cases open against about a dozen people.
But the moratorium has not prevented evictions altogether since the pandemic began. At least one person has been evicted successfully in Monroe County since March 2020, according to Jeff Hearne, an attorney with Legal Services of Greater Miami, which provides free legal assistance to low-income individuals in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Hearne said that person had either not met eligibility requirements or had not filled out the declaration.
“Even before the pandemic, landlord-tenant issues were the No. 1 legal issue for low-income renters,” Hearne said. “We are very worried what will happen after the 31st.”
There were some loopholes and vague components to the moratorium, Hearne said. One was that there was a question of whether tenants were protected from eviction if their lease expired. Given the length of the pandemic, most renters signed a new lease or had one expire at some point.
Hearne said his office always argued that those tenants should be protected by the order but that “a number of judges held otherwise.”
The majority of the eviction cases in Monroe County are under pending status. Hearne said those cases will have to wait for a court order to say the landlord is entitled to possession to move forward.
“In Florida, those usually happen pretty quickly,” Hearne said. “Because the tenants are required to put up all past rent into court.”
Otherwise, the court will side with the landlord.
Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said eviction is a lengthy process and law enforcement officers only come in at the end of it, if the case even makes it that far. For now, he said, the sheriff’s office is not doing anything differently in preparation for the end of the moratorium.
“We’re not changing anything,” he said. “If something happens and we need to add more bodies and move people around, then we’ll do that.”
Leah Stockton, Keys-area president of United Way of Collier and the Keys, said there are options for renters who need assistance to keep up on payments.
United Way has worked with the city of Key West to set up rental assistance programs there, and Monroe County has a program as well. Some of United Way’s partners — Samuel’s House, Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, Catholic Charities and others — have been assisting with paying for utilities, food and other basic needs. Keyshelp.org contains a database of assistance programs, she said.
While she is an advocate for the large number of rent-burdened tenants in the Keys, Stockton said she understands that many landlords rely on rent from their tenants to get by, and that there are programs the landlords can apply to for financial assistance as well.
Affordable housing has long been an issue in the Keys. A report this year by the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that Monroe County is the most expensive area in the state, and that a person needs to make $33.54 per hour, or $69,763.20 a year, to be able to affordably live in Monroe County. That’s about $4 an hour higher than the next most expensive area, Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, where the housing wage is $29.83, or $62,046.40 a year.
“Honestly, rent is so high here that I think these state and federal programs are critical to being able to assist our community,” Stockton said.
United Way has funds to assist renters with move-in expenses such as a security deposit, but Stockton said since Hurricane Irma came through and destroyed buildings, the affordable housing stock is lower and prices are higher. So even if a renter comes asking for help with moving expenses, they can’t always provide them if the renter can’t find a place they can afford long term.
She said the growing number of of vacation rentals and second-home owners in the Keys has also made it harder for permanent residents to make ends meet.