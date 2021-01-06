FLORIDA KEYS — Faced with a new year full of uncertainty due to the global pandemic, recently elected Florida Keys officials look to resume a degree of normalcy by further trying to solve the area’s affordable housing puzzle, restore nearshore waters while mitigating sea level rise, and upgrade local parks.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, said his 2021 goals include finding funding sources for affordable housing, water quality improvements and infrastructure upgrades to combat rising seas.
“Per capita, we are basically a cash cow for the state,” Mooney said of Monroe County. “We generate the second most tax base revenue for the state aside from Orange County. We are a donor community in a number of ways and there isn’t a municipality that would tell you we get our fair share back.
“With a $6.5 billion shortfall in the state budget, which could change, that may be difficult. We lost $10 million last year in Stewardship funding, which is a significant amount of money, and we need to get that funding back. We now need to work on stormwater runoff.”
Mooney said protecting the state’s affordable housing fund from being used to cover unrelated spending elsewhere is critical.
“The Sadowski Fund is nothing new and it’s been dipped into many times since its inception. It’s critical to housing needs throughout the state, and we need to increase the percentage here in Monroe,” he said. “There are 28 of us new to Legislature and we are all in tune with how important sea level rise mitigation and adaptation plans are as overall climate change programs.”
Mooney will focus on education.
“I look forward to working with the two committees on improving the educational system, and working to increase teacher’s pay scale to attract more people to become educators. We should be striving to get our education system out of the middle of the pack and into the upper echelon of the country,” he said.
Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster said he’s learned a lot within the first few months of serving District 5 and has a bullet list of items to address.
“I still have a lot to learn, but I want to get involved and make a difference,” he said. “We need to create a more user-friendly government. We need to implement a pyramid system that will lay out what people can expect in terms of a timeline from the planning and building departments.”
Key Largo’s parks need improvements, he said.
“There is $0 allocated to parks this year and that’s in the forefront of my view. They’re all under-utilized. Rowell’s has been just sitting there for so many years and it’s just sad. They’re diamonds-in-the-rough that need to be watered to grow.”
Forster said he may propose an entry fee for non-residents to generate revenue.
“What a wasted opportunity to not collect fees from out-of-county residents to offset the costs of operations,” he said. “I’m excited about the future of our parks. Maybe we should look into reopening the boat ramps off County Road 905 and install a pay-to-play fee. Certainly we can do something about it instead of just bouldering it off.”
Forster said he’s eager to get county staff back in the office, contingent on the pandemic.
“I’ll be asking when we can get staff back to work in person,” he said. “The data as of right now doesn’t support people still working remotely. People want to see people in person. It’s the right thing to do. I want to set policy on data, not on fear. Now is the time to ramp up and get our job done and deliver what we promised people we would.”
Improving the look of the Key Largo highway corridor is another goal, Forster said, as is reaching out to Key Largo’s two independent districts. He said he would like to sit down with the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District and the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District to ensure the county and districts are providing the best service to the community as partners.
In Islamorada, Mayor Buddy Pinder said he’s laser focused on hiring a new village manager as a top priority and then making headway on addressing the lack of workforce housing.
“What we first need to do is fill the village manager. The next thing I personally want to address is affordable housing. We have to look into this and see what we can do, if it’s creating public-private partnerships. We need due diligence on this. We need to see what land is best suited for housing. It’s not like we have tons of land and we need to keep it affordable. How does someone in the service industry afford a $300,000 home? We also need to start preparing for reaching [build-out] capacity next year. We’re limited. This is something we need to be addressing now.”
Pinder said he will also be sponsoring a charter review in the near future.