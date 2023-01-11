KEY LARGO — MarineLab/Marine Resources Development Foundation has received a $10,000 donation to the Saltwater Superheroes Fund from The Lookout Foundation.
The $10,000 gift will help enable 250 students in Monroe County to participate in MarineLab environmental education programs at no cost to the students or school other than transportation to and from the Key Largo facility.
Saltwater Superheroes was created in 2022 by Leadership Monroe County Class XXIX-Delta Force to provide environmental education to all Florida Keys students. The class choose the project to expose local students to their local environment in order to create stewards of change in protecting the fragile Keys ecosystem.
Under previous funding, MarineLab provided Saltwater Superheroes programs to 10 students and two adult chaperones from Marathon Middle/High School and 16 students and four chaperones from May Sands Montessori from Key West.
In 2023, MarineLab also has Somerset Island Prep (Key West) on the schedule for Jan. 20 with 27 students and three chaperones and Sigsbee Charter (Key West) scheduled for Feb. 23-24 with 54 students and six chaperones. Those four groups will use all but $500 of the original funding.
Now, because of the latest gift, 100 fifth-graders from Stanley Switlik Elementary School will be able to participate this year as well as additional Monroe County students.
The MRDF is a nonproft organization founded in 1970 by Ian Koblick, who is still chairman of the board and an explorer and aquanaut. He has devoted his life to the scientific study of the oceans and the responsible use of marine resources. In the early years, MRDF produced landmark projects in undersea habitats and ocean research. Seeing the need and a gap in marine science education for young people, MRDF developed the MarineLab as a hands-on program, literally immersing students in the ocean.
In addition to having served more than 150,000 students, thousands of teachers have attended professional development programs at MarineLab, incorporating their newfound marine knowledge into their classroom lessons. MRDF also collaborates with scientists on research projects from various government agencies and organizations. Current partners include NOAA, NASA, Florida Sea Grant, Brown University, Disney Conservation Fund, Ocean Reef Conservation Association, Annette Urso Rickel Foundation, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Seagrass Watch, Florida International University, NOVA Southeast University.
This past fiscal year, MarineLab had 5,353 students and teachers participate in 188 MarineLab programs.