KEY LARGO — Longtime Pirate’s Cove resident John Perrotti doesn’t go outside his home at night. He says he’s held captive by the neighboring vacation rental that hosts frequent weddings, and that his quality of life has deteriorated due to the “big business.”
Monroe County has been battling Thurmond Street Partners, two legal vacation rental properties that host weddings in a residential zone, for more than five years, dragging it through three different court systems.
Despite both Monroe County and Thurmond Street asking for a stay in the case for another year, the 3rd District Court of Appeal lifted its stay, which had been conditionally issued in June 2020 so Thurmond Street could seek approval from Monroe County to rezone the area as commercial.
A joint status report said the rezoning permit would go in front of the commission within 10 months.
Thurmond Street filed a new application with the county’s planning department on April 7 after being denied a tier map amendment from Tier 1 to the less environmentally sensitive Tier III last September and put on hold its application for a Future Land Use Map change from residential to commercial, which must eventually go before the Monroe County Commission in a public hearing for a final decision.
The 3rd District granted Monroe County 15 days from May 16 to file a response in its effort to reverse a circuit court judge’s ruling that overturned a cease-and-desist order filed against the wedding venues by an administrative judge.
Circuit Judge Timothy Koenig rejected the administrative judge’s finding that the increasing number of weddings taking place on Thurmond Street Partners’s two properties made it essentially a commercial destination resort. He said the county and judge failed to establish that Thurmond Street was engaged in commercial activity, or whether that activity was instead being carried out by the renters or website owner.
There was also no dispute about the legality of hosting weddings on vacation rental property, Koenig found. Nothing in county code prohibits such ceremonies.
Neighbors, however, want the weddings to stop.
“We’re more affected than others, depends on where your house sits,” Perrotti said. “There are three or four houses that are even closer. It has been quieter, but they definitely never stopped. I wholeheartedly support the federation in their efforts.”
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations issued a letter to Monroe County commissioners last week urging them to continue appealing Koenig’s ruling.
Key Largo Lighthouse Beach Weddings, which operates out of Thurmond Street Partners’ properties along mile marker 99, is celebrating its milestone 1,000th wedding.
“They are holding as many as 200 weddings a year at their two adjacent properties. Needless to say, nearby residential neighborhoods are not pleased. The wedding venue has amplified music, amplified DJs, excited screaming guests and sometimes fireworks,” the federation letter says.
“Having been subjected to the escalating frequency of the commercial weddings since 2017, the neighbors are ready to have the case decided. Possibly emboldened by the lack of consequences, the owner of TSP has purchased a third residential property in a different residential area and is said to be making this their third commercial wedding venue. In addition, three more residential properties in Key Largo, unrelated to TSP, are advertising on the internet as a wedding venue.”
Florida Keys Farm, a property near mile marker 94, bayside, is designated as a bee farm, but is now listed on weddingwire.com as a wedding and special events venue.
“If you allow one, you can’t stop the next six,” said longtime resident Karen Beal. “I hope the commissioners hear their constituents and our legal representation fights to keep wedding venues in commercial areas only.”
The precedent set by Thurmond Street also concerns Tavernier resident Richard Barreto.
“This is just further commercialization of the Keys. Thurmond Street has found a way to make big money at the expense of the nearby residents,” he said. “The case has been continued and continued, meanwhile there’s been hundreds of weddings. We urge Monroe County to pursue this as aggressively as possible.”
Court proceedings will still move forward regardless of Thurmond Street’s rezoning application status.
“The county should maintain its position. This location is completely inappropriate for commercial enterprise,” said Richard Grosso, an attorney on behalf of the federation. “To change the rules to allow this operation is really wild. There are a lot of people watching this case and getting the idea that they can host weddings in their homes and make a lot of money. The county needs to clarify their position; otherwise, there will be a lot of lives that will be disrupted.”