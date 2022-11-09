TSIC

MCEF Board President Bryan Green talks to new Take Stock in Children scholars, parents and mentors in Key West.

 Contributed

MONROE COUNTY — The dream of earning a college degree or career certificate with little to no debt just became a reality for 54 students from underserved households in Monroe County. Last week, Take Stock in Children held contract signing events at four schools across the county for its newest middle and high school scholars.

“We have a fantastic group of new TSIC scholars who are ready to work toward achieving their goal of a college education,” said Monroe County Education Foundation president Bryan Green. “We are eager to welcome them into our program and provide them the opportunity to pursue their personal post-secondary pathway to a college or a career-technical education institution.”