MONROE COUNTY — The dream of earning a college degree or career certificate with little to no debt just became a reality for 54 students from underserved households in Monroe County. Last week, Take Stock in Children held contract signing events at four schools across the county for its newest middle and high school scholars.
“We have a fantastic group of new TSIC scholars who are ready to work toward achieving their goal of a college education,” said Monroe County Education Foundation president Bryan Green. “We are eager to welcome them into our program and provide them the opportunity to pursue their personal post-secondary pathway to a college or a career-technical education institution.”
Take Stock scholars participate in college success coaching, workshops, college visits and weekly mentoring during middle and high school. Upon successful completion of the program, Take Stock scholars can earn a Florida Prepaid College Foundation tuition scholarship covering state tuition and local fees at a Florida public college or university.
The Florida Prepaid scholarship may also apply toward the tuition at the state’s career-technical education institutions.
“These 54 new scholars increase our total enrollment to 303 Take Stock scholars attending our Monroe County middle and high schools,” said Chuck Licis-Masson, MCEF executive director. More than 896 scholars who have successfully completed the TSIC program in high school since 2001.
“Our scholars are four times more likely to earn a college degree or career certificate than their peers nationwide,” Licis-Masson noted.
Mentoring is the foundation of the Take Stock in Children model.
“Our mission is to accept all students from income-eligible families who have the desire, motivation and potential to go to college,” Licis-Masson said. “But, we cannot bring new students into the program unless we have a mentor ready to match.”
Licis-Masson explained that many new mentors have joined the Take Stock program providing the opportunity to this year’s cohort of Take Stock scholars to achieve their goal of earning a college degree or career certificate. However, there are eligible students who are still waiting to enter the program.
Take Stock in Children, the flagship program of the Monroe County Education Foundation, provides college scholarships upon high school graduation to qualified Monroe County public school students residing in low-income households.