TALLAHASSEE — Beginning Friday, Aug. 4, telephone customers in the 305/786 area code region who request new phone numbers may be assigned a 645 area code.
The 645 area code overlay will co-exist with the 305 and 786 area codes in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys as approved by the Florida Public Service Commission in 2022.
