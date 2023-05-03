KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Planning Commission voted 4-1 Friday to deny an applicant’s request to build a 7-Eleven gas station despite a recommendation of approval by planning staff.

Led by a motion by Commissioner David Ritz and seconded by Rosemary Thomas, the commission found that the project failed to meet criteria for preserving community character and public safety, and expressed concerns about the gas station’s impact on property values and insurance on surrounding residential neighborhoods.