KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Planning Commission voted 4-1 Friday to deny an applicant’s request to build a 7-Eleven gas station despite a recommendation of approval by planning staff.
Led by a motion by Commissioner David Ritz and seconded by Rosemary Thomas, the commission found that the project failed to meet criteria for preserving community character and public safety, and expressed concerns about the gas station’s impact on property values and insurance on surrounding residential neighborhoods.
Commissioners George Neugent and Ron Demes joined them in opposition. Chairman Joe Scarpelli dissented.
The plan to build a gas station next to an existing one in Key Largo has drawn public opposition from neighbors since first being proposed.
The applicant, Axis Infrastructure, had made some changes to address planning staff concerns and satisfied their criteria to earn a recommendation to proceed.
The applicant was seeking a major conditional use permit to build a 4,872-square-foot gas station with 10 covered fuel pumps at 98200 Overseas Highway, where Anthony’s Ladies Apparel is located.
The project was to include 30 parking spaces, a boat fueling station on the western end, a dumpster pad and two entrances on both the northbound and southbound end of Overseas Highway.
Residential neighbors, who spoke against the permit during Friday’s meeting, questioned the need for a gas station where convenience store/gas stations already exist.
Marathon Gas, located at 98210 Overseas Highway, is just 257 feet away from the 7-Eleven site, while Tom Thumb is 0.3 miles away.
They also raised concerns about the potential for increased traffic accidents and congestion.