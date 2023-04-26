MONROE COUNTY — The State Attorney’s Office is prepping to prosecute one of the largest fentanyl busts in the country, and State Attorney Dennis Ward has a message for drug dealers trafficking in the addictive opioid.
“If you distribute drugs laced with fentanyl and somebody overdoses, you will be charged with murder, and you will be going to prison,” Ward said last week.
Assistant State Attorneys Charlie Britt and Joe Mansfield have been at the tip of the spear in ferreting out and charging dealers with distributing drugs laced with fentanyl and a drug trafficking organization specifically selling fentanyl throughout Monroe County.
The largest bust — ending with the arrest of accused Homestead drug dealer Melvin Howard — was an effort that took several years, thousands of hours of investigation and special operations and the cooperation of multiple agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“Charlie has extensive experience as a drug enforcement officer, and his knowledge has been indispensable,” Ward said.
“When you are prosecuting a drug case, a brick of cocaine is just that … about the size of a brick,” Mansfield said. “But when discussing fentanyl, the same amount is the size of a deck of playing cards. So it is hard to impress upon people how deadly it is.”
But the amount of fentanyl detailed in the Howard case is deadly. Given that a lethal dose is considered to be 2 mg, Britt said the amount trafficked by Howard and his co-conspirators was enough to kill every man, woman and child in Monroe County.
Thirteen times over.
Ward said that Britt and Mansfield have been aggressive in their efforts to charge those distributing the drug and have paid off in keeping it off the streets and preventing more unnecessary overdoses.
The fentanyl crisis is an emerging public health emergency that has been ongoing for several years in the United States.
The synthetic opioid is much more potent than other commonly abused opioids like heroin or oxycodone. It is used to treat severe pain, particularly in cancer patients, but it has also been illegally manufactured and sold on the black market.
The crisis began when fentanyl started being mixed with other drugs, often without the user’s knowledge, resulting in a sharp increase in overdose deaths.
“What we have seen is the front-line drugs like marijuana and cocaine being laced with fentanyl,” Britt said. “If they can’t get it, they won’t buy it.”
Those who combine drugs with fentanyl in the mix — say, using cocaine and then smoking a joint — can very easily consume a lethal dose.
The drug’s rise has increased strain on emergency services, hospitals and addiction treatment programs. Governments and public health organizations have been working to address the crisis through various interventions, including increasing access to harm reduction services like naloxone, expanding addiction treatment options and cracking down on illegal drug manufacturing and distribution.
Efforts by Ward’s office and the sheriff’s office have helped stem the tide, but more education and enforcement are needed, officials say.
Along with how they cut the drugs, there has been a shift in how dealers conduct business — particularly regarding money laundering.
“We are seeing more and more dealers and buyers using apps like Cash App, Venmo or Apple Pay to complete deals and transfer money,” Britt said. “Because of that, it can be difficult to trace the money. If you are talking about smaller transactions like several hundred dollars, it is tough for those companies to police. Once the money makes into the app and somebody’s account, it becomes legitimate. There is no way a company based in California could flag a transaction in Florida.”
Mansfield and Britt echo Ward’s sentiment: “If you are dealing in this stuff, we will find you. And we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”