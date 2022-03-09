FLORIDA KEYS — Six offshore lighthouses have existed in the Florida Keys for about 150 years, but as GPS technology has made its way to the maritime market, these cast-iron structures warning of dangerous reefs below the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean have become obsolete.
So, what is the status of these structures moving forward?
One lighthouse, Alligator Reef Light off Islamorada, is shooting for a comeback, backed by an ambitious project headed by locals who call the Florida Keys home, while three others — Carysfort Reef Light off Key Largo, Sombrero Key Light off Marathon and American Shoal Light of Sugarloaf Key — are being sold to the highest bidder by the U.S. General Services Administration.
Friends of the Pool, a 501c3 charitable organization that hosts the annual Swim to Alligator Lighthouse event, secured ownership of the Alligator Reef Light House from the GSA under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act following a mountain of paperwork, a winning financial bid and approval from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Dev Haaland after a recommendation from the National Park Service in September 2021. More than 130 lighthouses around the nation have been transferred from federal ownership through the act, with 78 being awarded to restoration groups and 55 sold by auction.
The Islamorada-based nonprofit has lofty goals for the 149-year-old beacon that is woven into the cultural fabric of the Keys. For their project, the group aims to perform a complete historical restoration, returning the structure located 4 miles off of the coast of Islamorada to its original appearance from 1873.
But there will be plenty of steps to completing the project, and that’s weather permitting.
Weather plays a role in how long it will take to complete the project, but a myriad of other factors play in as well, such as rules and regulations for marine construction and other special considerations that need to be made in an environment that in the 1990s had the most species of fish surrounding a structure in the entire continent of North America.
The first step in moving the project forward is to conduct an engineering study on the site, which will proceed when Friends of the Pool and WJB Engineering, a firm based in Chicago, can identify two days when conditions will be calm enough to access the structure.
WJB also conducted a survey on Fowey Rocks Light, which is located on the southern tip of Miami’s Key Biscayne. The reef light is part of the Biscayne National Park Maritime Heritage Trail. A restoration of Fowey Rocks is not currently planned to proceed, however.
“They are familiar with the structure and the area, so we wanted to go with the best option that we could,” said Robert Dixon, Friends of the Pool project organizer.
The Alligator Reef Light survey, which is slated to cost $70,000, should provide several clues to what kinds of repairs will be needed to kickstart the revival of the maritime structure that holds a special place in the hearts of many Upper Keys residents.
“First and foremost, we want to make sure it is structurally sound and protect it from the elements. Who knows, if we were to get a Category 5 hurricane, maybe it could fall down,” said Larry Herlth, a lifelong Keys resident, a member of the Friends group and an artist who has made a living recreating scaled-down replicas of the structures.
The next items on the list will include cosmetic work and figuring out the pricing for a historic restoration, which is more costly and time-consuming than a regular restoration. The Friends of the Pool will know more about the restoration’s timeline and costs after the survey is conducted, but Dixon and Herlth estimate a budget of $5 million to $6 million and a timeline between five to seven years.
Down the road, the Friends of the Pool would be open to several avenues to fund the preservation of the structure and create greater access for individuals to visit Alligator Reef, including tours, overnight stays in the keeper’s quarters, university studies, film projects and more.
“Once it is restored, we would really have an open mind to anything that would be feasible,” Herlth said.
Bids on three other Keys lighthouses will remain open between early April and the end of May, so their status is currently unknown. It should be noted, though, that 501c3 nonprofits are given first priority and that applications are carefully examined on the basis of whether or not the organizations that bid would have the proper resources and plan in place for a lighthouse to be restored.
Bidding begins at $15,000 and rises in $2,500 increments. Bidders must register at realestatesales.gov and submit a $5,000 deposit. Proceeds from the GSA sales are earmarked for a U.S. Coast Guard fund that pays for navigational equipment and resources.
Those interested in learning more about the Alligator Reef Light restoration and fundraising efforts can visit savealligatorlighthouse.org.