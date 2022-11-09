STOCK ISLAND — The animals at the Monroe County Sherif’s Office Animal Farm have a new clinic should they need to see the veterinarian.
A donation in honor of longtime veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, who treats the animals, led the sheriff’s office to receive a new 28-foot mobile animal clinic.
“I want to thank this donor who made this clinic possible, all the donors who are helping outfit it and, of course, farmer Jeanne Selander and Dr. Doug Mader,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I believe this will be a great resource in our community.”
The clinic can be moved if a hurricane threatens, but it will be kept at the Animal Farm, which is based at the Stock Island Detention Center. It was built by equine dentist Dr. Richard Grist of Advanced Equine Dentistry in Dade City.
“This clinic is a huge blessing for the animals,” Selander said. “The convenience of not having to travel for advanced care will be so much less stressful for the animals.”
Other donors included the Marathon SPCA, which donated a surgery table. Richie Moretti, founder and director of The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, donated surgical lights for the trailer. Moretti also agreed to match the first $5,000 in donations that are donated between now and Christmas.
Additional donations to help outfit the trailer, particularly with additional surgical equipment, are sought.