Mobile clinic

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm has received a mobile animal clinic through a donation.

 Contriibuted

STOCK ISLAND — The animals at the Monroe County Sherif’s Office Animal Farm have a new clinic should they need to see the veterinarian.

A donation in honor of longtime veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, who treats the animals, led the sheriff’s office to receive a new 28-foot mobile animal clinic.