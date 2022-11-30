Right, Drs. Doug Mader and Gerri Diethelm are assisted by Farmer Jeanne Selander as Vixen the fox is prepared for X-rays and vaccinations in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm’s new vet trailer. Left, the mobile vet clinic is at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Farm on Stock Island.
From left, Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Sheriff’s Aide Donatella Kelly, Farmer Jeanne Selander, Turtle Hospital Assistant Thomas Luebke, and Dr. Doug Mader are seen with the new mobile vet clinic at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Farm on Stock Island. A generous donation in honor of Dr. Doug Mader, who treats the animals living on the farm, led the Sheriff’s Office to receive a new 28-foot mobile animal clinic. ‘I want to thank this donor who made this clinic possible, all the donors who are helping outfit it and of course, Farmer Jeanne Selander and Dr. Doug Mader,’ said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. ‘I believe this will be a great resource in our community.’
ROB O’NEAL/Free Press
Photo by Adam Linhardt
Vixen is an 8-year-old fox that arrived at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Farm recently with a broken leg. She is currently being treated by Dr. Doug Mader in the facility’s new mobile clinic.
LOWER KEYS — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm performed its first medical procedure in its new mobile animal clinic this week.
Animal Farm veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader took an X-ray and evaluated a red fox that had an injury to its leg. The 8-year-old fox recently came to the Animal Farm on Stock Island with a fractured leg that did not heal properly. The fox’s leg is slightly crooked, but the animal will be fine because it will now live on the farm and not have to forage and hunt for food in the wild.
The animals at the farm have their own clinic should they need to see the veterinarian.
A donation in honor of Mader, who for years has treated animals throughout the Florida Keys, led the sheriff’s office to receive a new 28-foot mobile animal clinic. The clinic serves a greater purpose now that the farm has grown from about a dozen animals two decades ago to more than 200, Mader said.
“It’s nice to have a clinic to take care of the animals properly,” Mader said.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay thanked the donor who made this clinic possible, those who are helping outfit it, Farmer Jeanne Selander and Mader.
“I believe this will be a great resource in our community,” Ramsay said.
The clinic was built by equine dentist Dr. Richard Grist of Advanced Equine Dentistry in Dade City.
“This clinic is a huge blessing for the animals,” Selander said. “The convenience of not having to travel for advanced care will be so much less stressful for the animals.”
The Animal Farm will hold its next public event on Dec. 11, when it hosts “Christmas on the Farm.”