MARATHON — A 35-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Friday morning after deputies allegedly found amphetamines, heroin and cocaine in a rental car he was driving.
Donell Al Clay was charged with trafficking amphetamines, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Lissette Quintero stopped a black Nissan Sentra rental driven by Clay at mile marker 47 on U.S. 1 for speeding at approximately 9 a.m. It was learned Clay did not have a valid driver’s license and had been previously convicted multiple times for driving on a suspended license.
Deputy Aaron Roddy also responded to the scene and observed marijuana stems and seeds in the car, reports say. Clay stated he recently smoked some marijuana, but there was none in the vehicle.
Clay was placed in custody and the car was searched.
The officers reported finding 5 ounces of amphetamines, 8.1 grams of heroin and 7.9 grams of cocaine inside the car.
Clay was taken to jail.