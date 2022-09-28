MONROE COUNTY — The 3rd District Court of Appeal has denied a request to rehear a case that has taken away 300 extra state-issued building allocations to each of the cities of Islamorada and Marathon that then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed and the state Department of Economic Opportunity allocated.
The court also denied a request to rehear the part of the case that allowed the 300 units, called ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units to be given to the city of Key West.
Last month, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations for rental housing. The appeal was part of a legal challenge by residents of the cities Key West, Islamorada and Marathon, who claimed the new units would impact residential hurricane evacuation time in the Keys, which must not exceed 24 hours under state law.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for areas of the Florida Keys that include Islamorada and Marathon. Key West is not subject to the same statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the Keys.
Upon issuing the additional units, the state stipulated that occupants would be required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys.
“Under the Comprehensive Plan Amendments of Marathon and Islamorada, the permanent residents of the newly added affordable housing units must evacuate ‘in the 48 to 24-hour window of evacuation,’ described by the Cities as the ‘Phase I clearance window of evacuation,’” the court stated.
“However, the mandatory evacuation of these permanent residents in Phase I of a 48-hour, two-phase evacuation plan means that permanent residents will be evacuating in both Phase I (the first 24-hour period) and in Phase II (the second 24-hour period), resulting in a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of more than 24 hours. This violates section 380.0552(9)(a)2., which unambiguously requires that amendments to the comprehensive plan ‘maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours.”
An attorney for the cities requested a rehearing on the Islamorada and Marathon issues, and the plaintiffs’ attorney requested a rehearing on the Key West issue. All requests for rehearing were rejected.
The plaintiffs’ attorney, Richard Grosso, said he had not ruled out asking the Florida Supreme Court to hear the Key West matter.
Since the ruling last month, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language.
The governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state DEO implemented the program, so state officials may support altering the statute, which would have to be introduced by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.
No local government agency has formally proposed to ask the state Legislature to modified the hurricane evacuation language for the Keys.
However, Islamorada, Marathon and even the Monroe County government, which had also requested 300 new ROGO units, could send their units to Key West to use. Keys city governments have swapped some ROGO units with the county and vice versa in the past several years.
The Monroe County Commission discussed the issue last Wednesday and discussed moving ROGO units to Key West or other parts of the Keys and supporting Marathon appealing the ruling to the State Supreme Court.
The appellate ruling has implications for Islamorada and further-reaching implications for Marathon, which has already allocated most of its 300 units and some are already occupied.
Since the initial ruling, Marathon decided to hold back on granting certificates of occupancy for the six-unit La Palma complex on 104th Street, which has been completed, according to Marathon City Manager George Garrett. Marathon has allocated all 300 of its share of the BPAS/ROGO units to various projects across the city and the projects are in various stages of development and planning.
Another large project in jeopardy by the ruling is the 124-unit Seaview Commons development, which has gone through the design and permitting phases and is ready to be granted building permits, according to the city.
The threat of condemnation for Marty’s Place and La Palma is based in precedent, and the precedent setting lawsuit was handled by the same attorney in the local ROGO/BPAS case, Richard Grosso.
In 2001, Grosso successfully argued a case that led a $3.3 million luxury condo complex in Martin County to be torn down. A state appellate court found that the development, approved by Martin County commissioners, violated that county’s comprehensive plan.
In February 2021, Grosso sent the attorneys representing the Keys cities a letter warning them not to allocate or build any of the units until after the legal challenge was complete.
Grosso told the attorneys that “any actions taken in furtherance of the ROGO/BPAS allocations that remain subject to legal challenge are taken with knowledge of the pending legal challenge and the potential of a judicial order of invalidation.”
Monroe County applied for 300 more ROGO units, and that was legally challenged as well. The challenge was put on hold pending the outcome of the Key West, Islamorada and Marathon case, and the county never allocated any of its units.