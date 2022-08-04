FLORIDA KEYS — The 3rd District Court of Appeal has overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon can have 300 new state-issued building allocations.
The appeals court decided that the ruling in a lawsuit challenging the 300 ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units allocation be reversed and remanded back to the administrative law judge. The 3rd District Court of Appeal did not overrule the administrative law judge’s ruling that the city of Key West can have its 300 ROGO, or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System), units.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new ROGO units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. Key West is not subject to the statute because it was designated as a separate Area of Critical State Concern in 1984 prior to the incorporation of Islamorada and Marathon as municipalities.
“Under the Comprehensive Plan Amendments of Marathon and Islamorada, the permanent residents of the newly added affordable housing units must evacuate ‘in the 48 to 24-hour window of evacuation,’ described by the Cities as the ‘Phase I clearance window of evacuation,’” the court stated. “However, the mandatory evacuation of these permanent residents in Phase I of a 48-hour, two-phase evacuation plan means that permanent residents will be evacuating in both Phase I (the first 24-hour period) and in Phase II (the second 24-hour period), resulting in a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of more than 24 hours. This violates section 380.0552(9)(a)2., which unambiguously requires that amendments to the comprehensive plan ‘maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours.’
“We reverse the final order as to the cities of Marathon and Islamorada because their Comprehensive Plan Amendments violate section 380.0552(9)(a)2., Florida Statutes (2020), which requires that ‘[a]mendments to local comprehensive plans in the Florida Keys ... maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours.’ We affirm the final order in all other respects, and affirm en toto as to the City of Key West. The cause is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
Marathon resident Cecelia Mattino challenged her city’s request, Islamorada resident Catherine Bosworth challenged the village’s request and Key West resident Naja Girard challenged that city’s request. Their attorney, Richard Grosso, unsuccessfully argued before an administrative law judge that the new allocations would impact hurricane evacuation and jeopardize public health and is inconsistent with long-standing land use policies in the Keys.
“We are grateful for the court’s strong decision on this important public safety issue,” Grosso said. “We will ask the court to revisit the decision about Key West. The 24-hour limit is in the city’s comprehensive plan.”
Grosso urged the cities of Islamorada and Marathon to revoke any ROGO or BPAS allocations those cities have awarded to property owners building housing units, he said.
Marathon has allocated some of the 300 units, but Bart Smith, who represented Islamorada and Marathon in the case, did not know exactly on Wednesday how many units had been allocated.
“We we are reviewing the decision and contemplating our next action,” Smith said. “We are certainly disappointed because the most dire need is affordable housing.”
The Monroe County government also applied for 300 more ROGO units, and that was legally challenged as well. The challenge was put on hold pending the outcome of the Key West, Islamorada and Marathon case.
“We are digesting the opinion now but wanted to get you the information as soon as we learned of it,” County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.