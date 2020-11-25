MONROE COUNTY — The application period for the Monroe County CARES Nonprofit Grant Assistance Program, approved by the Monroe County Commission for COVID-19-impacted 501c3 organizations, opened last Thursday.
To be deemed an eligible organization, a nonprofit must provide documentation proving its 501c3 status, the organization must be located in Monroe County and serve the community or citizens of Monroe. In addition to other requirements, the organization must substantiate COVID-19 pandemic negative impact and be in current operation providing services in Monroe County since at least Nov. 1, 2018.
The assistance program consists of a one-time fixed amount grant based on the size of the applicant organization’s operating budget, prior to March 1, 2020, as reported on its most recently filed IRS 990 form. The grant amounts are as follows:
Total operating budget below $350,000 – $3,000;
Total operating budget between $350,000 and below $850,000 – $5,000;
Total operating budget $850,000 and over – $7,000.
Applications will be accepted and funded based on when a fully completed application is received on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be received until funding is expended. The application will be done with an online application. Applications will not be accepted through email or mail.
Local chambers of commerce have offered to help any local nonprofits in their area with application questions, even if they are not members. Contact the local chamber after reading the guidance and frequently asked questions document. The application, required documents, and the guidance and frequently asked questions document can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/nonprofitcares.
Submitted applications without all the required documentation attached will not be considered.