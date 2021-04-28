TALLAHASSEE — As the Florida legislative session for 2021 comes to a close at the end of this month, the Florida Keys’ first-term senator, Ana M. Rodriguez, R-Doral, described a busy two months in which she introduced a large amount of bills.
“I think I held the record for bills this session. I have 63 bills that I’m carrying,” Rodriguez said Monday.
Several of those bills that Rodriguez is sponsoring or cosponsoring are related to climate action or resilience to climate change, being that she represents a district that is among the most susceptible to the effects of sea-level rise in the state and perhaps the nation. Not all of them are on track to become law, but she plans to reintroduce the ones that have not gained enthusiasm next session, she said.
One environmental bill that she sponsored that did not gain traction in the Senate would have banned the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from issuing permits for oil or natural gas drilling within the Everglades. It is a bill she plans to reintroduce in 2022.
Another bill that was cosponsored by Rodriguez and three other GOP state senators would establish an Office of Resiliency within the governor’s office. This office would work with environmental protection groups and report to the state government on projected sea-level rise and mitigation tactics. The bill unanimously passed the Environment and Natural Resources Committee but has yet to be voted on in a second committee.
Rodriguez said the state has employed a resiliency officer in the past, but that position is not currently occupied.
“I think it’s important to have an office that oversees storm surge and sea-level rise and tries to influence policy,” Rodriguez said.
Another bill that is not on track to become law, but that she hopes to reintroduce, is one that would have created a pilot program for schools to instal solar arrays and move toward energy independence and use more green energy.
Despite climate change being a known challenge for decades, federal and state governments have only recently begun to devote serious resources to it, and cooperation on the matter is still hard to find.
When asked why it is so difficult to find bipartisan support on climate bills, Rodriguez said that some representatives know the challenge of climate better than others. She used herself and state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, as examples of legislators who live in areas that feel the effects of sea-level rise. She said it is important to have representatives who have served in local government, as she and Mooney have previously, so that they are aware of local issues.
She said Florida could be different because it has so much coastline and has no choice but to pay close attention to climate change and make efforts to mitigate it. Those in states with less or no coast might not be as urgent on it.
One piece of action that is going to be taken is that about half of documentary stamp tax revenue collected on real estate transactions is going to be used exclusively on infrastructure and climate change measures, according to Rodriguez. She said this money typically goes toward affordable housing, which she also said should be more heavily invested in.
“At this juncture, our legislation decided we wanted to take half that money for infrastructure projects in our most vulnerable communities,” Rodriguez said.
The Florida state government is not the only lawmaking body that is paying attention to climate change. President Joe Biden recently unveiled a massive infrastructure package to revamp the country’s energy and make its infrastructure more resilient to climate change. It has met stiff opposition from Republicans at the federal level. Asked if she supported it, Rodriguez said she had not yet taken a close enough look at the bill to say, but she assumed there would be parts she agreed with and others she did not.