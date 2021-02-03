LOWER KEYS — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Jones was not able to convince the ATF to discipline two of its officers named in an excessive force lawsuit, but instead the federal agency paid him in excess of $200,000.
The veteran deputy sued the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and two of its special agents for use of excessive force, as he claims the agents assaulted him after a traffic stop on Sugarloaf Key in 2017. The ATF settled with Jones last month.
“The biggest disappointment is there was no disciplinary action,” Jones said. “It was just swept under the rug. When I found out, that is when I took the settlement agreement.”
Jones, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, claims he was roughed up by two agents, Luis Arias and Jason Scelsa, while he was on duty and working undercover in the days following Hurricane Irma. Jones was bruised and battered and suffered a shoulder injury that sent him to the hospital and required surgery, which left him out of work for months, his attorney said.
The two agents, who were in the Florida Keys helping with Irma recovery efforts, were never reprimanded nor disciplined for the incident, according to Jones attorney Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent.
On Sept. 18, 2017, Jones says he was driving on Sugarloaf Boulevard in an unmarked truck when he noticed a SUV ahead of him in his lane with emergency blue lights on and driving extremely slow, according to the lawsuit.
Jones then saw a truck coming in the opposite direction. Both vehicles came to a stop, mirror to mirror, and the occupants began talking to each other.
Jones could not go around either vehicle, and there was another vehicle waiting behind him at this time. Jones honked his horn and the driver of the truck started to move.
However, the driver of the SUV “glanced at Plaintiff, John Mark Jones, with an irritated and angry stare refusing to move,” the lawsuit stated.
Jones passed the SUV and about a quarter-mile down the road noticed the SUV racing toward him with its emergency lights and sirens on. Jones immediately pulled over his vehicle, exited and stated, “I’m with the sheriff’s office, why are you stopping me?” the lawsuit says.
Both agents, Arias and Scelsa, were wearing tactical gear that said “ATF.”
Jones again shouted, “I’m with the sheriff’s office. Let me get my wallet,” the lawsuit stated.
Jones wanted to reach for his wallet, but one of the agents shouted obscenities and told him, “Don’t reach for anything, I am going to shoot you! Put your hands out!” the lawsuit alleges.
Jones complied and raised his hands while continuing to state, “I am with the sheriff’s office. Why are you stopping me?”
The two ATF agents approached Jones “with the barrels of the guns pointed at his face.” One of the agents directed him toward the SUV and “slammed plaintiff up against the driver side fender well and against the hood,” the lawsuit states.
Jones continued to tell the agents he was with the sheriff’s office, but Arias continued to yell obscenities at Jones while Scelsa pointed his gun at Jones’ face, the lawsuit states.
Arias grabbed Jones’ right arm and forcefully pulled it behind his back and to the middle of his neck, and Jones could feel a tear in his shoulder muscle and tendons and immediate pain.
Jones later had surgery and was out of work for nine months, Kaplan said.
Neither agent checked Jones’ credentials to confirm his identity until after the injury occurred and refused to inform him as to why he was being stopped throughout the entire encounter, the lawsuit alleges. Jones asked to leave, but the agents refused and held him against his will, while deciding what action to take and apparently becoming angrier at the situation, Kaplan said. Jones stated that he would be informing his captain and the sheriff about what happened, the lawsuit states.
After hearing that, the agents began yelling obscenities louder to the point where local residents heard the noise and came outside to observe and capture the incident on video, the lawsuit states. When the agents noticed the local residents, they allowed Jones to leave, the lawsuit states.
Kaplan accused the ATF of not conducting a thorough investigation in the matter, calling the federal agency’s review a “white wash.”
The case was referred by the sheriff’s office to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office in December 2017, and the prosecutor’s office requested all information regarding the incident from the ATF and the sheriff’s office.
ATF included its report, in addition to other documents generated during the course of its investigation, according to a report by State Attorney’s Office investigator Chris Weber.
In the ATF report, Arias and Scelsa stated they were patrolling their assigned area when they observed what they described as a vehicle that passed them on the roadway after honking its horn at them and accelerating to an excessive and unsafe speed. The vehicle was passing workers on the road with no regard for their presence, so they initiated a traffic stop, the ATF said.
Jones exited the vehicle immediately and walked quickly toward the two special agents in an aggressive manner, Weber wrote of the ATF report. Jones’ vehicle was not marked for official use and Jones was wearing a T-shirt and shorts. The special agents exited their vehicle and adopted an equally aggressive stance, giving verbal commands to “stop and show your f------ hands,” according to Weber’s report.
Those commands were ignored and the agents drew their side arms, eventually going “hands-on” with Jones to secure his hands behind his back, while attempting to determine his identity, Weber’s report states. While engaged, Jones reportedly said, “I’m a Monroe County deputy — you don’t know who the f- — I am. Call the sheriff.” Once the identity of the subject was confirmed, the special agents released Jones and he was eventually allowed to leave the area, Weber’s report stated.
Scelsa added that “there was nothing about Jones’ behavior to be consistent with that of a law enforcement officer. His words made sense, but his actions did not,” Weber’s report stated.
The ATF conducted an investigation, finding “there is no indication that [Special Agent] Arias intended to injure Sergeant Jones. SA Arias utilized the minimum amount of physical force he deemed necessary to safely secure Sergeant Jones’ hands until he could be identified. Both SA Arias and SA Scelsa were clearly marked as law enforcement officers,” Weber’s report stated.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office did not file charges against the agents.