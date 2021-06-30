MONROE COUNTY — Deputies made two arrests during a recent weekend involving weapons — one following an attack with a machete, and the second after a traffic stop leading to a gun possession charge.
On Sunday, June 20, two Marathon men were arrested after threatening a man who was playing loud music.
Diovi Amador Carrillo, 50, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery, while Yeovani Concepcion Pombo, 54, was charged with battery and burglary with assault or battery, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
There were no serious injuries reported.
Sgt. Scott Ward and deputies Christopher Rufin and William Daniels responded to a residence on the 13000 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 5:06 p.m. where they found the 59-year-old alleged victim.
The man said he was playing his music loudly when both suspects entered his residence. Amador Carrillo had a machete. Both Amador Carrillo and Concepcion Pombo demanded that he turn down the music, but he refused.
The man alleged that Amador Carrillo swung the machete at him at one point but did not hit him. Both men threatened to kill him, he said.
Both suspects gave conflicting statements as to what occurred.
A machete matching the man’s description was found in Amador Carillo’s residence nearby.
Early Monday, June 21, a Plantation man was arrested following a traffic stop where he was found to be in possession of drugs and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mike Cifuentes, 26, was charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a gun during a felony.
Deputy Corbin Hradecky was on patrol at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he saw a Lexus traveling northbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 104. The car was traveling 72 mph in a 45 mph zone, reports say. Hradecky turned on his lights and sirens. The Lexus stopped near mile marker 106.5. There was a female driver and female in the front passenger seat. Cifuentes was in a rear passenger seat.
Hradecky asked if there were any weapons in the car, and Cifuentes said he had a gun in his waistband, reports say. Deputy Wedlet Jean Jacques arrived to assist. A loaded Glock was secured.
Hradecky informed the two women of the odor of marijuana emanating from the car. Cifuentes stated there was marijuana in the backseat near where he was sitting. A pouch was found that contained a water pipe, a small amount of shake marijuana, multiple THC vape pens, rolling papers and other paraphernalia. Cifuentes stated all the items belonged to him, reports say.
The two women were released at the scene.