FLORIDA KEYS — Bidding was extended for three of six reef lighthouses off the island chain for those interested in potentially purchasing one of the historic ironwork structures.
The General Services Administration, an independent agency within the United States government, is responsible for auctioning many federally owned items, including automobiles, real estate and more.
Bidding has been open to the public on the agency’s website for those seeking to buy Sombrero Key Light off Marathon, American Shoal Light off Sugarloaf Key or Carysfort Light off Key Largo.
As of Monday, May 9, Sombrero Key was commanding the highest price, with the top bidder offering $482,500, followed by American Shoal at $177,500 and Carysfort at $152,500.
The bid deadlines for Sombrero Key and American Shoal were both slated for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, while the deadline for Carysfort is set for 3 p.m. Friday, May 13.
Sombrero Key could be driving a higher price than American Shoal and Carysfort because the bid on the structure was originally scheduled to close the soonest.
“The auction of Sombrero Key Lighthouse was the first scheduled to close. It is typical for increased bidding activity to take place as the auctions near their scheduled close. We are yet to see how the others compare, so it’s too soon to say that bidders are especially interested in Sombrero Key over Carysfort Reef and American Shoal Lighthouses,” said Cathy Garber, public affairs officer for the GSA’s Southeast Region.
Nine bidders have placed their wager on Sombrero Key and American Shoal, while four have thrown their name in the hat for Carysfort. With bidders seeking to make their mark with a unique purchase, deadlines are subject to extensions.
After bids are closed, the highest bidder will have 45 days to close the transaction in accordance with the Invitation For Bids rules. All lighthouse transactions are conducted in accordance with the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act.
The sale of Sombrero Key, American Shoal and Carysfort has a different transfer process than that of a no-cost transfer. The three lighthouses up for grabs are being publicly sold, while Alligator Reef Light off Islamorada was approved for a no-cost transfer because the applicant was a nonprofit organization. In the case of three lighthouses, no nonprofit applicants were approved so the properties were offered for public auction.
Those seeking to buy Keys lighthouses may have similar reasons as those who make other purchases on the island chain.
“For a lot of people, this is going to be their weekend retreat or their winter retreat. It’s surrounded by water, and you can watch the sunrise and the sunset from the same structure,” said Eric Martin, Florida Keys Reef Lights Foundation president.
Buyers can decide whether to let their reef light remain in current condition or undergo renovations. Renovations can be costly, and with all lights located within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, managed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, owners are responsible for obtaining any permits that may be required in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
With stringent codes required to be followed and weather conditions shaping marine construction work schedules, renovating lighthouses can be costly, potentially ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.
“A lot of work has to be done on them, and recent past auctions have shown that people don’t want to do any real repair on them. If you’ve got a lighthouse and you have workers slated for the first week of May, but it ends up being stormy, those employees still have to be paid,” Martin said.
Another aspect to consider? If nothing is done to rehabilitate the reef lights, they will eventually wear rust and collapse into the ocean, the debris creating unwanted pollution for the reef that it occupies as well as potential navigation hazards.
“If you don’t do anything, in 15 or 30 years, you’ll have pieces of the lighthouse falling into the reef. That’s unfortunate, because it will be damaging the reef,” Martin said.
Other special considerations must be factored in when renovating reef lights, as well.
“There are restrictions on what you can do. For instance, you aren’t allowed to add a new floor,” Martin said.
Martin’s group has bid on other lighthouses, with the goal of fully restoring the structures. However, his group likely won’t have the funds to compete for another high-dollar listing.
“I hope they will fully restore the lighthouses. The only way to make it into an operational business would be to turn it into a bed and breakfast, but I don’t think any of them have actually opened to the public before,” he said.