TAVERNIER — The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism has announced the center will be providing transportation next school year from Homestead, Key Largo and Marathon to the group’s Tavernier center.

The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism is the first Florida Keys school catering to children on autism spectrum, according to Stephanie Ferrer, assistant director of the school.

The new center had its grand opening last year and started accepting students in 2021-22 school year.

For more information can be found online at cbc4autism.org or by calling the center at 305-741-7675.