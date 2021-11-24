TALLAHASSEE — A state bill has been drafted without the knowledge of local representatives that would “abolish” the city of Key West and transfer “all assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams to the county.”
A draft of the bill was obtained by the new website floridapolitics.com, which shared the draft with the Florida Keys Free Press last week.
There was no wording in the bill to indicate the bill’s sponsor. After Monroe County and city of Key West officials learned of the bill, they reached out to their state lobbying teams.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, started making inquiries after learning of the draft bill, he said.
“It’s a game,” Mooney said. “It’s not going anywhere. This is nonsense. ... I have been to leadership about this. ... I am not taking this lightly.”
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriquez, R-Miami, who represents the Keys, said, “I am in complete opposition to this. I don’t know who is behind it, but I think it’s a terrible idea and would fight it every step of the way.’
According to the bill’s language: “The City of Key West is abolished. All assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams of Key West are transferred to Monroe County.”
The bill states the legislation would be effective July 1, 2022. The bill comes as the nearly 200-year-old iconic city and state legislators have been at odds over proposed local cruise ship regulations and the state overturned a local election approving restrictions on cruise ships.
The Key West City Commission is currently researching ways to turn the voter-approved restrictions into city ordinances or regulations, which would not be covered by the state’s pre-emption laws. The referenda put limits on the size of ships and numbers of passengers coming into Key West each day.
Key West and county officials and their lobbying teams in Tallahassee started exchanging emails and texts on Tuesday, Nov. 16, about the proposed bill as the Key West City Commission was holding its monthly meeting.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston called the draft “sheer insanity.”
“It’s really a sad day when you have a difference of opinion and you then want to dissolve a city,” Johnston said. “I hope this is political theater. If not, we are in serious trouble.”
Johnston and others familiar with the draft had been told state Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Fort Myers, was the legislator filing the bill. Roach could not be reached for comment.
Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin and other city staff have been in contact with the city’s lobbyist in Tallahassee on the bill, McLaughlin said.
Roach filed the initial bill to overturn the Key West referenda on cruise ships. Roach also filed the bill prohibiting Key West and other cities from implementing regulations banning the use of certain types of sunscreen found to harm coral reefs.
If Roach’s effort turns out to be successful, it would not be the first time a Florida city was dissolved. Hacienda Village, which was founded 1949, is a defunct town in central Broward County. The small city had a police and fire department like other municipal agencies, yet still relied heavily on Broward County for many services.
The city was disincorporated in 1984 after the police department cited an influential state representative for a traffic infraction and was subsequently absorbed into the nearby town of Davie. The community had a reputation for being a speed trap, according to published reports.
Hacienda Village was composed of 14 mobile homes and three junkyards. Residents were not taxed, as the town always had a healthy surplus of funds from traffic fines. The fines were a result of obscure speed limit postings that were heavily enforced by police officers, according to published reports.