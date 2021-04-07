BIG PINE KEY — Coffin Marine Services recently built a custom pontoon lift barge that can hoist derelict vessels from shallow-water environments.
Using aluminum framing and repurposed polyfoam flotation cells, the equipment draws only 6 inches of water, allowing salvage operations to occur without invasive removal methods or causing additional resource impacts. Since 2008, Coffin Marine has removed nearly 200 derelict vessels for Monroe County, according to county officials.
“John Coffin is a dedicated, model contractor for Monroe County’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program who tirelessly demonstrates creative solutions when working in our sensitive marine environment,” Monroe County Marine Resources Senior Administrator Celia Hitchins said. “He and his crew members always show a strong commitment toward environmental stewardship, partnership, and transparency to ensure our waterways remain safe and clean.”
On average, the county spends about $238,000 a year in Boating Improvement Funds to remove derelict vessels. In the past year, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission grants funded $266,000 in costs resulting in cost savings to the county.