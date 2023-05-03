FLORIDA KEYS — Bonefish & Tarpon Trust scientists have successfully located and documented a bonefish spawning site in local waters, a critical step in assisting with the conservation of the highly coveted gamefish that is making a comeback after years of serious declines.

The discovery of what scientists call “pre-spawning aggregations” (PSA) is the culmination of a years-long search that used acoustic telemetry and the knowledge of veteran fishing guides, according to BTT.