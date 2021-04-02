MARATHON — The 40th annual 7 Mile Bridge Run, which takes place Saturday, April 17, will require that the bridge be closed to traffic from 6 to 9 a.m. Limited parking will be available at Knights Key, beginning at 4:30 a.m., and runners will be bused to the start line on the west end of the bridge in buses filled to half capacity.
Runners coming from the Lower Keys may be dropped off at the turn lane into Veterans Memorial Park, located along the ocean side on the west end of the bridge. No spectator viewing or additional parking areas will be available on the either end of the bridge.
Runners staying at Isla Bella, Faro Blanco, Marriott Blue Waters and Tranquility Bay are encouraged to walk to the parking area on Knights Key, where buses will be waiting to take them to the start line, according to race organizers. The last bus to leave Knights Key for the start line will depart at 5:45 a.m.
Racers begin running the span at 6:45 a.m. at the west end of the bridge in waves of 10 socially-distanced masked runners and have roughly 80 minutes to cross the bridge before buses pick up any who may not have finished the run within the allotted time. The 7 Mile Bridge will reopen promptly at 9 a.m.
Packet/bib/shirt pickup will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club, 1996 Overseas Highway. Pickup will be done by drive-thru and runners will be asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay in their vehicles.
Only those who were registered for last year’s postponed race are eligible for this year’s registration and race officials are expecting about 1,000 runners. The proceeds of the event benefit Middle Keys youth at Marathon schools with an emphasis on athletics and well-care.