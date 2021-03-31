FLORIDA KEYS — In a statement released by Oxitec, the British-based biotech company said the initial release of its genetically modified OX5034 Aedes aegypti mosquito was “expected to be in operation no earlier than April 2021,” leaving many residents to wonder exactly when the release will be.
The question looms large while the Florida Keys community looks to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, a tax-supported entity, for answers. Neither the district nor Oxitec has publicly announced where or when the releases will occur. Oxitec has previously said the target areas lie between mile markers 10 and 93.
Oxitec’s information is proprietary as a private for-profit entity contracted by the local bug board.
Oxitec’s GMO mosquito is marked with red fluorescence. The active mosquito-control ingredient is a tetracycline-repressible transactivator protein in males that inhibits the survival of female offspring when the males mate with wild female mosquitoes.
This is the first pending Oxitec release in the U.S. and has been authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency.
No females, which draw their blood meals from humans and spread Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chickungunya, will be released, according to local pediatrician and Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board member Dr. Stanley Zuba.
Mosquito district Chairman Phil Goodman said that the mosquito district and Oxitec are calculating the formula of how many and when to release the OX5034 Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
“They are being formulated as we speak. They’re still getting close,” Goodman said. “Part A will start in a few weeks with a few specific things to be determined that the EPA requires. Then it will be Part B sometime in the future which will be a longer and larger trial.”
Oxitec will base its decision on how many OX5034 mosquitoes to release based on how many are trapped, Goodman said.
“We know how many we are putting out there and we will see how many we get back. That’s determined as we go along. It’s about 20,000 a week per acre as a maximum based on EPA protocols, but from what I know, it will be far less than that,” he said.
Goodman said neighborhoods will probably not be identified to protect both the residents requesting Oxitec’s “Just-Add-Water” mosquito release boxes or traps and the actual boxes themselves.
Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom told the Free Press that Part A will likely start with boxes in fewer than 10 yards while the entire project will require no more than 130 boxes.
“We have a steering committee that will decide if we disclose the neighborhoods,” Goodman said. “We certainly want to protect the people that have volunteered. We also have an advisory panel as well. There are a lot of moving parts to this. We had planned on being a lot more open with this but some of the violence that has been threatened has made us rethink that.
“We have to control mosquitoes for public health. We are doing our job. This is not a discussion item anymore. This is a decision that we are moving forward with.”
Goodman confirmed that the district will continue to aerially spray an adulticide but in measure to where and when OX5034 has been released.
“This is an integrative process,” he said. “We are spraying well over $1 million in herculean efforts to keep mosquitoes below 60%. The number of these [Aedes aegypti] mosquitoes are growing throughout the Keys. They are 5% of the population. They behave differently, they react to spraying differently. There are a number of geographically different areas throughout the Keys that require different treatment. We treat it like scientists.”