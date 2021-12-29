KEY LARGO — Monroe County has begun a water quality improvement and restoration project on canal 84 in Rock Harbor. The work, which includes removal of organic material and backfill of deeper areas, is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant.
The first process removes decaying material on the canal’s bottom that deprives the water of oxygen and causes a strong sulfur odor.
Backfilling involves raising the canal bottom to an optimum depth of about 7 feet to allow for maximum flushing and better tidal flow in the canal.
These restoration techniques should increase the amount of oxygen in the canal, increasing its health and the amount of marine life there. The project is scheduled to be completed in March.
In addition to the project, the residents will be installing and maintaining an air curtain to keep seaweed from re-entering the canal once the project is complete.
The county also received a Hurricane Irma grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for jetty repairs outside of the canal, scheduled to begin in 2022.
Additional restoration projects for other poor and fair water quality canals in the Keys will move forward as additional funding allows. To learn more about canal restoration, visit monroecounty-fl.gov/canals.