LOWER KEYS — Florida Keys state House of Representatives candidate Adam Gentle and his husband have been cleared of an allegation that they were not entitled to a homestead property tax exemption.
A person representing a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Monroe filed a formal complaint June 1 with the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser’s Office, according to an email sent to the Florida Keys Free Press. The Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s Office reviewed the complaint and dismissed it as unfounded, office spokeswoman Eileen Hernandez said.
The group contended that Gentle and husband Matheus F. de Paula Oriolo do not reside at the homesteaded property in Miami-Dade County.
“The homestead exemption qualification audit concluded, and the outcome is as follows: The 2022 homestead exemption for subject reference parcel will be automatically renewed for Mr. Oriolo in accordance with Florida law,” Property Appraiser’s Office investigator Ernesto Alonso said.
The couple bought a home in Big Coppitt Key in 2021, and Gentle, a Democrat, announced in January 2022 that he is running for the District 120 seat currently occupied by Islamorada Republican Jim Mooney.
The couple does not have a homestead exemption on the Big Coppitt home. Gentle’s husband still maintains the Miami home as his residence and kept the homestead because the law office where he works is in Miami, Gentle said. Gentle maintains his residence on Big Coppitt Key, which is listed on his driver’s license, vehicle registration, voter registration card and Florida Bar registration, he said.
Gentle has been in contact with the Property Appraiser’s Office since learning of the complaint last week.
“There is absolutely nothing improper here — and this has been confirmed by proper authorities,” Gentle said. “The claims made have no merit and I have not engaged in anything improper.”
No one with the Concerned Citizens of Monroe shared their name with the newspaper and the group does not have a website, nor is it listed as a political action committee on any government website. When asked via email for information about the group, a representative responded that “we are a small group of Republicans, Democrats and Independents that came together after the Eddie Martinez mess. Most of us have been in the Keys for 15+ years. The group isn’t interested in notoriety.”
Republican Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez resigned from office earlier this year after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. Martinez was also being investigated for voter fraud, because of allegations that he did not live in the city he represented, Key West.