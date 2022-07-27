NORTH KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission last week approved earmarking federal grant funds and $800,000 in county funds for road repairs and toward the replacement of two bridges on Card Sound Road.

Commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for $2,419,722 in state funding to be dispersed for resurfacing and safety improvements to Card Sound Road from the east end of the Card Sound Road Bridge to the intersection of County Road 905.

