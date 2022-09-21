NORTH KEY LARGO — Monroe County will begin assessing a new toll rate on Card Sound Road starting Oct. 1. The toll adjustment is following the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.
No cash is accepted at the toll. It is an electronic tolling system.
Sunpass: $1.74 for motorcycles and two-axle vehicles, $3.42 for three-axles and $1.14 per each additional axle.
Toll-By-Plate: $2.61 for motorcycles and two-axle vehicles, $5.13 for three-axles and $1.71 per each additional axle.
The toll helps fund maintenance costs of the road and future repair and replacement of the five bridges along Card Sound Road.
Two discount programs are available for drivers with a two-axle vehicle and a good-standing SunPass account.
Monthly discount program: Drivers do not need to sign up for the monthly discount program and will automatically receive a 40% rebate on their SunPass account after any calendar month that 28 or more one-way trips are made through the toll.
Annual pass: The annual pass is for frequent users and allows for unlimited trips through the toll. The fee is $420 annually and runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. The annual pass will be available for purchase in December and January. Additional annual pass program details will be released later this year.