KEY WEST — The importance of career and technical education classes for keeping some students in school was among the discussions by the Monroe County School Board during the workshop at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Sibba Mira, career and technical education coordinator, shared that Key West High School’s Automotive Training Center received National Accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, culminating more than four years of work by the district. Students who earn these certifications can pursue internships and are employable right out of high school. Mira said she is hearing from local car dealerships and repair shops that they can hire students at a rate of about three a year.
School Board member Bobby Highsmith said the board endorsed schools offering a “robust” list of career training and that this decision has led to an increase in the graduation rate.
Mira said anecdotal data has shown career and technical class options keep students coming to school to pursue career training. More than 619 students earned information and technology certifications in 2019-20 through more than 1,000 individual certifications.
Cybersecurity, game design and engineering courses have overtaken student interest in Microsoft Office certification, Mira said. Game design — one related to the Minecraft game — is offered to middle school students, with the hope of getting them interested in computer science and engineering courses in the future. Adobe web design also is offered.
A new pharmacy course is offered at Key West High through the health careers classes, Mira said. If successful, this could be expanded districtwide. A cosmetology course will be offered at Coral Shores High School next year.
Board Vice Chair Andy Griffiths asked about financial literacy education, advocating the importance of compound interest, savings plan and investments. Quickbooks accounting software is offered through an entrepreneurship career pathway, Mira said.
She said earning certifications at colleges are the new wave, which confirms the value of local schools’ certification offerings.
Student progression plans were updated upon a request from board member Sue Woltanski. Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability Dave Murphy said Woltanski requested the option of a “parent override” of teachers’ class recommendations for middle and high school students, whose parents seek input on their students schedules. Parents may request changes and, if approved, the changes are made.
Murphy cautioned that math in particular is a subject in which pertinent student data is a strong predictor of student success, making it an area for increased attention on teachers’ recommendations versus parents’ desires.
During the workshop on the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards’ legislative proposals for 2021, the board approved goals of the state fully funding any new mandates; supporting teachers’ raises, especially including Volunteer pre-Kindergarten instructors in the pay scale, as well as using this year’s standardized test scores as a diagnostic tool and benchmark and not a pass-fail determinant.